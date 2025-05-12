Sports
Steelers loaded in concept on players of 'best conference in football', says Olb Jack Sawyer
When the management of Pittsburgh Steelers made the defense more physical this season, it was probably no coincidence that they were aiming for players from the Big Ten.
The playing style associated with the Big Ten is from a sandy, harsh nose. Compare that with the Glitter and Glamor of the SEC in the ever -changing College Football landscape.
“The Big ten, I think, is the best conference in football,” said Linebacker Jack Sawyer outside during Steelers Rookie Minicamp. “I am sure the SEC boys will not agree with that, but I think it is a high level of ball that is played in the Big Ten. It is physical and difficult. I think that many boys succeed and play on Sunday.”
The Steelers used their first six selections in the NFL concept to take players from Big Ten schools. Included were four in the defense that could immediately contribute to a rotation or to special teams: defensive rulers Derrick Harmon of Oregon and Yahya Black from Iowa, Sawyer from Ohio State and within Linebacker Carson Bruener from Washington.
That is a supplement to Quarterback Will Howard (Ohio State) and the decline of Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) who also represent Big Ten institutions. Sawyer and Howard of course played for a team that won the national championship.
“I don't know if it was an agenda,” said coach Mike Tomlin at the end of the design two weeks ago. “I just think there are now many teams in the Big Ten, just like there are many teams in the SEC.”
Thanks to expansion, the Big Ten now has 18 members who play football. The SEC, however, has, however, neglected that conference for the second year in a row, with the exception of 2024 seventh-rounder Ryan Watts from Texas, who recently retired due to injuries.
Remember that the Steelers used three of their draws in 2024 on Big Ten players, including first-round Troy Fautanu.
“It prepared me for everything,” Johnson said when he was asked how the Big Ten prepared him for the NFL. “Against Jack Sawyer and Carson Bruener, all those guys I played against. Now we are here together. You just have to go outside and do your thing, do what you have here.”
Tomlin said that before he left M&T Bank Stadium after a 28-14 Wildcard Playoff loss at the Baltimore Ravens, he knew that the stalkers had to tackle physicality in low season. That was hardly landbreaking as the Steelers surrendered 299 Yards who hurried in that match, the second time that the ravens placed at least 200 in the defense against the defense in a month.
The Steelers tackled it by taking Harmon in the first round, Sawyer in the fourth and black in the fifth. All can contribute immediately. Bruener, taken in the seventh round, will probably have to earn a schedule based on his special teams.
“We all try to play with that engine and aggressiveness needed to play at this level,” said Sawyer, referring to Harmon and Black. “It's exciting. We try to maintain toughness, and every time we are there, we try to play as physically and aggressively as possible.”
The fact that six players from the same conference in one concept class made the transition easier when the rookies arrived at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the Rookie orientation that preceded Minicamp. Participating in them was a third Iowa player, Safety Sebastian Castro, as a unguomed free agent.
For Harmon he had to learn how to make the state players of Ohio, since the Buckeyes hit the ducks of the play-offs of the University Football with a 41-21 victory in the Rose Bowl.
“I'm still angry about that loss,” he said. “But it's good to have those guys in my team. They are a hell of ball players.”
The Steelers have set up two sets of Big Ten teammates, but no one else from Oregon. However, the presence of black gives the stalkers two rulers that can grow together through the process that will continue in a few weeks with organized team activities.
“It was really cool,” said Black. “We sat next to each other in the meeting room and really learned each other and learn our skills.”
Black did not hesitate when he was asked what he likes about the defense of Steelers, especially with the players who are pressed from the 2025 version.
“Toughness,” he said. “There are many cool guys here. And many veterans in this room that I can learn from.”
Joe Rutter is a triblive reporter who has treated the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2016 season. He graduated from Greensburg Salem High School and Point Park, he is about sports for the Trib in his fifth decade. He can be reached at [email protected].
