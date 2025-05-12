Michelle Wie West on the hosting of LPGA, the swing of her daughter, love for tennis

It was not long before Michelle West to put together one of the premiere events at the LPGA schedule. The third edition of the Mizuho Americas Open At Liberty, National Golf Club brings together the best female professionals and top junior girls in a unique format, with the Skyline of New York City shimmering in the distance.

Golf week Inhaled who west, one of the most recognizable faces and tournament -guest in the game, to talk about the future of the Mizuho, ​​motherhood and her new obsession tennis.

What follows are fragments from that conversation.

GW: Let's start with the good news, right? Mizuho expanded his contract until 2030 as a sponsor of this event and of course the wallet is increased to $ 3.25 million, which is great and important for non-Major tournaments on the LPGA. I am curious, now that you are in this role as a host, how different you see things now than as a player, especially with announcements such as this one.

MWW: It was really great to start the week with the announcement, you know, the price increase at the end of the term. Mizuho has been such a great partner and such a great proponent of the Tour. You can see it in the culture of their company.

A few weeks ago we did a day before their employees to make them enthusiastic about the tournament and, you know, the first year everyone is like this: 'Oh, what is Golf? Oh, this is cool. What is this? 'You know, second year, of course much more excitement by that time, like the third year … They fight each other to get volunteer spots. They are just so enthusiastic about this event and they are so proud of it. And now, I think, you know, as a third year here, you know the players, they are very enthusiastic to be here. And as a player you take it for granted, right? But at the back, you know, I see how hard my team works. I see how everyone from Mizuho works. It is really difficult to set up an event, but our team is doing a great job and it goes through so many hands to make this happen, so definitely a level of appreciation for how tournaments are generally performed.

GW: This event in a very short time has become one of the most important events on the LPGA calendar and the AJGA calendar. And I know you are involved in so many of the small details. Tell me about an advantage this year that you are enthusiastic about, whether it is something new in dining or a gift.

MWW: There is a great chef who works at Liberty National. He is new to the club, a chef from Michelin star. I lunch in the club today and was very excited. It is very focused on players, you know, although he is a chef from Michelin star and wants to do all these crazy dishes, we have spoken to him and he knows it is for the players and they have a job to do. So all the food, you know, is very sensitive to allergy. We dive deep into the right food for the players to go outside and try to give a really well -balanced meal. So it's small as an item, but it makes a great player experience. I know for me, I was just a foodie that the food is always so important.

All players also receive a year-long subscription for the CALM app, something that helped me so much. I like sleeping stories and, you know, a little meditation. I think it will be really great for all players who haven't tried it yet. And of course Nike comes on again with adapted Air Max and sunglasses. We have a good collaboration with Togethxr, so we get everyone who looks at everyone in the Women's sports shirt in Collab with Nike, so many nice gifts. There are some special gifts for the mothers.

GW: Yana Wilson won the inaugural junior part of this event and then she just won on the Epson Tour last weekend in Las Vegas. Now she plays in this event on the LPGA as a sponsor invitation. Tell me how your relationships have been with these young juniors while you see them entering your footsteps a bit.

MWW: It is amazing, you know, now in this role and the tournament format is as it is. I feel that I got to know so much more of these great Junior girls that I would not really have had the chance to cross paths. Now I have seen many repeated girls every year. This year there are many new names in the field, which I am really enthusiastic about, specifically Yana. You know, I have to know her very well. It is clear that she lives in Vegas, and we are just so excited.

Internally we have always discussed how cool it would be, you know, one of these years that we have a junior in the pro -field. And the fact that it actually happens with our inaugural champion and this is her first, you know, LPGA Tournament as a professional, it's just very cool because this is what the tournament is all about. The point is to catapult these juniors ahead. I saw her earlier in the clubhouse and her father was that her father was very sweet. He was as if this tournament changed her path and that it feels really great to hear, to have that effect on someone. So yes, I think that's the beauty of this tournament.

GW: I want to talk about motherhood. You naturally mentioned Mother's Day. You are a mother of two. The LPGA recently welcomed a new baby with Alison Lee who gives birth to her first child. I am curious, for younger players on tour who think of family planning, what is something you would like to have known years ago? Or maybe you would like other athletes to have spoken more about it and had been open with regard to founding a family and how you know it all in balance?

MWW: I wish it was discussed more, you know, only our reproductive health in general. I think, I mean, we all clearly know how babies are born or how babies are made. But simply more specifically in our body, you know, we feel like this gigantic clock, something that cannot be overlooked, and sometimes we can't, you don't know about it. But I think that with modern science education is based on what the real timeline specifically sees for you. And you know, I wish I had spoken before freezing my eggs. When I was in the twenties, I just wanted more conversations and training on the basis of what to do, and then to make my decisions based on that. It is clear that my pension decision was not about the fact that they have children. But I know it's a big factor.

GW: I want to talk about your two children and what kind of sports mother you are. What is Makenna nowadays? What is she enthusiastic about?

MWW: She likes golf. She likes tennis. She is now in a T-ball team. She starts to learn basketball at school. I think, I think, until she turns 6 or so to love, really go into basketball. But I think sport is just so great for children to be part of. It teaches you so much. I can already see that she is in the T-ball team, such as how much that she has taught her to be a good teammate, work ethics, things like that. I like to be outside with her.

Her golf swing is getting pretty good, I have to say. My husband and I, like at night, will we lie down and we will know, stop, with her swing. Such as: “Oh my God, look at her impact position, look at the delay that comes down.” David Leadbetter and I exchange many SMS messages about her swing. I am so of, oh, my God, I can't help it. (laughs)

GW: That's so perfect. I understand that you are playing tennis now, right? How good are you?

MWW: I am obsessed. I think I am like a self -appreciated 3.0. I became a member of my Community League, play on Saturday. I only played once because of the planning and such, but I am in the Saturday team. I think it's great. I wish I could play every day. I am obsessed.

GW: The last time I saw you was actually at Augusta National. You had just seen the golf course, walked through the golf course for the first time. I am sure there are many juniors in the field this week who probably have no idea how close you came to qualify for a few men's Majors. Do you ever think about that and how life could have been otherwise if you had really done it?

MWW: Oh my God, I always think about it, especially this year in Augusta. I think it really touches me. And I am so wow, I could have played the masters when I was 15. I was two games removed. I like to think, that's pretty wild. It's just a bit crazy. And randomly people spoke with me about canoe Brook. Like random, oh, I was there, I remember Kano Brook. And I am so wow, I haven't thought of Kano Brook for so long.

It is clear that there is a lot of what-like moments, but it was pretty magical to spend some time in Augusta this year and to see the golf course. See the boys and the girls playing, which is really cool. I was there for Drive, Chip and Putt. I think that is the day that I saw you, and to see the children walking around with their trophies and their parents, I immediately called Johnny and said we need some lessons.

GW: You were clearly a fan magnet people. People came out in large numbers to see you. I am curious, you know, as a host who now looks at people want people to get through the gates to view the players. What are a few things you do or do you think the Tour could do at a larger level to bring in more fans.

MWW: Great question. I think you are on this side now, you know what we are doing this week, Mizuho has done such a great task that the tournament advertises. Not only the brand, but the players themselves. I mean, we are everywhere. They have wrapped the ferry this year, they added the faces and names of the players on the ferry and I think you just get so many eyeballs in themselves. From New Jersey to New York, there are so many people on ferries, on water, who see it from the skyline of the city. Just show more names and faces in places that you would not expect to be. Just break outside the golf niche.