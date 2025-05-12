



The University of Wisconsin-Madisons class of 2025 arrived in Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday to celebrate the greatest beginning in university history as speakers, including graduates, alumni, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Wall Street Journal Kloven Jason Gay. As you learned here in your time, we do not do in a small way at Uw-Madison, Mnookin told the 8,679 graduates. She emphasized how she feels that your-Madisons Education may embrace different opinions and go beyond bubbles and ultrasound rooms. You step into a world that is both deeply complex and disturbingly polarized, and you have the power to do something good in that world, especially if you can find ways to work with people you may not always agree with, she said. One of these polarizing topics was completely visible after Mnookins-Speech, when Senior Class dei director Dana Tabaza received a Palestinian-Jordanian Engineering graduated when referring to the history of the relocation of Palestinian people and emphasized the importance of spring power in her community. The anger were followed by a commotion of combating cheers of the public. While we are preparing to walk out of these wars and in a world that is still littered by injustice and oppression, we must not forget that the privilege of UW-Madison education has a responsibility to use it in the service of others, Tabaza said. Keynote speaker Jason Gay gave a speech filled with humor in honor of the ladies' hockey of Badger Ladies National Championship Win . He reported the hockey player of the ladies Kirsten Simm's last second penalty shot against Ohio State who sent the championship game in the extension, drawn parallels between the moment and challenges he expected to be confronted in the future. Did he say before he scored the penalty, with 18 seconds to go, head coach Mark Johnson looked at his players and asked who wants it? Wisconsin has a player ready to grab the moment. Gay said that overtime recording and final victory was a real team effort, and an example of a question that graduates that badgers will be confronted: who wants it? He told graduates to grab the moment and to be led by their purpose and the values ​​that are important to them. Your goal does not have to be high, such as saving the world. If you want to go outside and save the world, don't let me stop you, Gay joked. Your goal can easily be the priorities that you maintain while you go through your life. The initial ceremony on Saturday also included speeches by Provost Charles Lee Isbell Jr., your system Regent Edmund Manydeeds III, Senior Class Vice President Shelby Olson and Senior Class President Sam Mahlum Sam Mahlum, as well as a version of Build a Song buttercup is by Famingcup by the Madhatters Badger Sporting -events. Enjoy what you read? Get the content of the daily cardinal on your inbox Graduates sang along and danced on the Acapella performance, in which they embrace the old Uw-Madison tradition with fellow ties one last time. The Daily Cardinal has been covering the University and Madison community since 1892. Consider giving today. Iain Chang Iain Chang is a senior staff writer at the Daily Cardinal about state news and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycardinal.com/article/2025/05/graduation-speakers-stress-bridging-political-divides-celebrate-womens-hockey-win-during-spring-commencement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos