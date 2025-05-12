



Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on site when the story develops. Whether it is about the financial data of the Pro-Trump Pac of Elon Musk or the production of our newest documentary, 'The A Word', which sheds light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to dissect the facts of the messages. At such a crucial moment in the history of the US we need reporters on the ground. With your donation we can continue to send journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The independent is familiar by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news, we choose not to lock Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism must be available to everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Read more Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli sent fans in a spiral after announcing his retirement of test match cricket on Monday morning. The 36-year-old went to social media and revealed his decision to step away from the longest size of the game after 14 years of play at the highest level. He says that he has given everything to the game and received more than I had hoped, but has the feeling that the time is right to resign. Kohlis Retirement comes a week after India captain Rohit Sharma also hung his boots in the Cricket test match with both players who decide against playing in the Tour through England, who starts in just over a months. Indian fans and former cricket stars reacted to the news of Kohlis retirement on social media, where many wishes were sent to the most successful test match that Captain Indian had. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also praised Kohli and said that his contributions are cherished to the team with Forever. They posted X, formerly Twitter: Thank you, Virat Kohli! An era ends in test cricket, but the inheritance will continue forever! @ImvkohliThe former team of Team India withdraws from Test Cricket. Are contributing to #Teamindia Will be cherished forever! The Indian cricket journalist Harsha Bogle revealed that the game owes Kohli Big Time for making test cricket ambitious, but was sad about how Kohli will not receive shipping for a full stadium of fans. Bhogle said: I would have liked it #Viratkohli Go out of test cricket for a packaged stadium. But because that is not to applaud him wherever we are. He told a generation on T20 cricket that test cricket is cool and ambitious. And for that the game owes him a lot. Former English star, Kevin Pietersen, was completely shocked by the news that the name Kohlis with a question mark and eight shocked face placed emojis. Former Indian spin -bowler, Harbhajan Singh added: “Virat, we shared that era … confronted with the grinding together, lived the long days of test cricket proudly. Your batting in whites is not only in figures, but in design, intensity and inspiration. Good luck. Good luck.” While one of the current Indian teammates from Kohlis, Yashasvi Jaiswal said: the impact you had on test cricket, and on cricket in India as a whole, is immeasurable. To have had the chance to share the field with you, someone I looked up to for so many years was more than just a privilege; It was a time that I would wear with me forever. “ Elsewhere the Indian fan Ravuri Yesanna (@yesannaravuri) wrote: Thank you, Virat Kohli! An era ends in test cricket, but the inheritance will continue forever! Virat Kohli, the former India team, withdraws from Test Cricket. Another fan, Divyanshu Singh (@Divyanshu_V18) said: Not just a pension. It feels like an era that part of my heart ran away today with the Virat Kohlis test career. He was not only a player, he was aggression, faith, fire and pride in that white sweater. Thanks for 14 legendary years, king.

