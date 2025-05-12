



Bratislava, 11 May 2025 The 2025 European Under 21 Championships concluded in a spectacular way, crowned new champions and made history in all events. The last day will mainly be remembered in Wales, because Anna Hursey became the first Welsh player in history who won a European table tennis title in a women's or youth event. Hursey captured gold in the U21 ladies' snonks and defeated reigning champion Veronika Matiunina van Ukraine in the final. She added a second gold by triumph in the women's doubles, next to her German partner Mia Griesel, making her the most successful woman at the 2025 championships. Bronze medals in ladies' snonbles went to Ioana Singeorzan and Elena Zaharia, both from Romania. In the Singles for men, Flavien Coton of France produced a sensational comeback to beat Iulian Chirita of Romania in an exciting final of seven games. Down 02 in games and 47 in the decision maker, Coton gathered to win (16-18, 8-11, 11-1, 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9) and claims its first European U21 title. Bronze medals were awarded to Miguel Pantoja from Spain and Andre Bertelsmeier from Germany, who was put in the semi -final for the second consecutive year. The title of the gentlemen Dubbel went to the Romania in Eduard Ionescu and Darius Movileanu, Die Bertelsmeier and Portugal's Tiago Abiodun in the final (11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6). Leon Benko and Ivan Hencl in Croatia, together with the Iulian chirita of Romania and Andrei, reached the semi -final. In the women's doubles, the newly formed link of Hursy and Griesel ended the reign of last year's champions Zaharia and Bianca Mei Rosu to secure the title. Bronze went to top seeds Hana Arapovic (Croatia) and Ioana Singeorzan (Romania), and the Polish couple of Zuzanna Wielgos and Anna Brzyska. Mei Rosu had a rare opportunity to become the first player to win three consecutive U21 titles, but the story took an ironic turn when she lost her former partner Grieselwhom with which she won the title in 2023. While Griesel De Kroon was recovered, it was a first European title for Hurseyties, after her runner, after her runnerations Earley. In the meantime, Zaharia remains connected to Milosz Redzimski van Polen for most U21 titles (three), after missing a record fourth. The final of the mixed Doubles saw Movileanu and Zaharia secure gold for Romania after a dramatic victory of five games on the German Wim Verdonschot and Josephina Neumann (9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-7). With this victory, Romania confirmed his dominance in the mixed doubles event, after he had now appeared in all six U21 final of the U21 mixed doubles and generally won four titles. Movileanu insured gold in his third final performance, while Zaharia celebrated her third mixed Doubles title in five finals, equal to the record of Redzimski. For Germany, the final meant an important breakthrough, in which Verdonschot and Neumann deliver the very first mixed double performance and medal at the European Under 21 Championships.

