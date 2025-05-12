



India Great Virat Kohli has announced his retirement of test cricket. The 36-year-old is fourth in India's all-time list of Teststrun Scorers. His decision comes just a few days after Rohit Sharma, who succeeded Kohli as a skipper, also withdrew from the longest size of the game – and before India started a five -match against England on 20 June. In a post on Instagram, Kohli said that his decision to step away “was not easy – but it feels good”. Image:

PIC: Action images via Reuters



Kohli, who made his debut in the Red-Ball format in 2011, scored 9,230 points in 123 tests, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centers, with a stroke average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 test competitions and became the most successful captain of his country with 40 test victories. Kohli confirmed his retirement and said: "It is 14 years ago that I wore the flowering blue for the first time in Testcricket. "To be honest, I never thought the journey that would take this size. It tested me, shaped and taught me lessons that I will wear for life. "There is something very personal about playing in whites. The silent grinding, the long days, the small moments that nobody sees, but they stay with you forever."

Kohli added: "While I get away from this size, it is not easy – but it feels good. I have given it everything I had, and it gave me so much more than I could have hoped. "I walk away with a heart full of gratitude – for the game, for the people with whom I shared the field, and for every person who felt me ​​on the way. "I will always look back on my test career with a smile." Former India player, Sachin Tendulkar, who is the leading Run scorer of Test Cricket, said that Kohli had inspired future generations with his "very special" career. Tendulkar placed on his social channels: "Your true legacy, Virat, is in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. "What an incredible test career that you have had! You have given Indian Cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. "Congratulations on a very special test career." Another ex-India player, Irfan Pathan, greeted Kohli's "phenomenal test career". "As a captain, you not only won from competitions – you changed thoughts," he posted on X. "You have fitness, aggression and proud of whites the new standard. A real torch wire of modern Indian test cricket." Former India Bowler Harbhajan Singh wrote on social media: "Virat, we shared that era … confronted with the grinding together, lived the long days of Testcricket with pride. "Your batting in whites is special – not only in figures, but in design, intensity and inspiration. Good luck in the future." The chairman of the International Cricket Council, Jay Shah, said that Kohli had given an "extraordinary example in discipline, fitness and dedication".

