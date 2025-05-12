These five sec -football teams are the most volatile in the competition in 2025

The SEC will, as usual, be one of the deepest competitions in the University Football next season. There is rarely a weekend off in the competition, a fact that Last season Kalen Deboer learned the hard way in Alabama on unfortunate weekends in Nashville and Norman.

With the spring practice in the reversing and grilles that usually settled after the closure of the transfer portal, we investigate the SEC Op Tier. We have already looked at the four teams in the competition that have no shot to capture the SEC championship.

Before we can continue with the contenders, we look at a much more volatile low SEC programs. The level of programs that will probably not win the SEC, but it would not be a total shock if they made a run. The teams that at the same time can make a run to the competition and can end up just as easily near the basement.

These teams have a large number of potential, and if you are a gambler, you may be wise to prevent you from getting up your hard -earned money on one of their profit totals Fanduel.

These five sec teams could win the competition with a bit of luck, or completely at the bottom

Florida Gators

It is all based on the shoulder of second -year QB DJ Lagway for Billy Napier and the Florida Gaters. Napier and Company navigated one of the most difficult diagrams in the country last season, and after starting 1-2 the Gators went 7-3 along the play to finish 8-5 and to restore the belief in the direction of Napier for the program.

Lagway is just as talented as every QB in the country and a big reason for optimism in 2025. But his right shoulder Is a genuine concern And has fans in Florida who hold their breath. A healthy Lagway and the Gators can be a legitimate play -off threat. If his shoulder spends it, Florida could be a bottom window and Napier could go to the unemployment line.

Missouri Tigers

Eli Drinkwitz will have his work cut for him in 2025 in Columbia. Missouri will replace a lot of talent. Beyond are QB Brady Cook and Elite Wr Luther -load. Drinkwitz hands the keys to his attack to Penn State Transfer QB Beau Pribula.

If Pribula is a hit, the tigers can be comparable to where they were last season and directly on the eve of a play -off berth. If he is a bust, Missouri could slide to the bottom of the SEC classification.

Tennessee Volunteers

Call me a hater – that is because it is true – but I think Tennessee could go out in 2025. Nico Iamaleava leaving is a larger loss than Vols fans would like to believe you and UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar is a large downgrade.

Tennessee has no impressive group of skills players at WR and there are legitimate concerns about the attacking line. They have talent in defense, but James Pearce is not easy to replace on the line of defense.

Josh Heupel recruits well enough and 2025 is perhaps a blip on the radar, but a return to the play -off of the Football Institute seems unlikely for the vols. They may just fight to make a bowl game.

Auburn Tigers

Alabama fans will not like to hear it, but the chance seems that Auburn will be better in 2025. How much better probably depends on if Oklahoma Jackson Arnold can be effectively walked and shake the problems that have plagued him in Norman. He will have a lot of talent to help. Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. are just as good of a duo as you will find in the country.

It is a crucial year for Hugh Freeze. He is 11-14 in two years at Auburn and the Tigers have not posted no winning season since 2020. That will probably change this season, but Auburn is probably still not quite good enough to be a serious SEC and Playoff participant.

Oklahoma Sooners

The team that I think could make the biggest leap forward in the SEC is Oklahoma this season. Just like Freeze this year is crucial for Brent Venables and the Sooners landed an impressive transfer portal class head by Washington State QB Mate and Cal RB Jaydn Ott.

Mate is the biggest reason for optimism in Norman. He is a major upgrade about Arnold. He was excellent for the cougars last season. If he plays at the level, he is able to stay healthy and the Sooners can stay healthy, they can be a legitimate play -off candidate.

If Oklahoma does not threaten the play -off at least, they might be looking for a new head coach.