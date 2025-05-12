The elite is central

A list worth the title

Elite by name, elite by nature. Were proud of a stacked access list to welcome in the ITTF Para Elite event in Lasko, presented by I Feel Slovenia.

With world greats and paralympic medal winners from top to bottom, Poland 2024 hopes Rafal Czuper champion to lead things in the MS2, while in MS3 Thomas Schmidberger of Germany returns to the Table 2025 to make another striking year in a career that has been rejected on everything.

Tommy Urhaug is again central to the action, where the multiple world champion has already set his focus in this competition instead of the Challenger event a few days earlier.

Much of last week, however, also found the time to go again this week, not in the least Will Bayley who picked up a bracket of gold medals last week. It is also the same for his countrymen, including Aaron McKibbon and Josh Stacey. Can they make it a bumper double in Slovenia?

On the ladies' side of the competition, a legendary WS1 rivement is preparing for a new chapter such as Aino Tapola and Dorota Cuclaw resuming a head-to-head that has fascinated on every occasion in recent years.

And just like with the men's side, the women's side recurring faces that liked the first week so much, they just had to go again! Germanys Paris 2024 Gold medal winner Sandra Mikolaschek conquered last week in the WS4-5, just like Kroatias Andela Muzinic-Vincetic.

But perhaps the most excitement for this week is reserved for the WS7, in which three of the four Parisian medal winners compete. Last week Bly Twomey won in the category and he got better from Turkiyes Kubra Korkut on his way to gold. But this week it promises to be even more exciting. How? Through the return of Kelly van Zon. Van Zonen returns here to the circuit, all eyes have firmly on the four -fold paralympic individual gold medal winner.

What happened last week?

In the Challenger event it was an excellent few days for Great Britain, which broke a series of individual gold medals. With a stellar cupboard list including Will Bayley and Bly Twomey, it was appropriate that it was those two who were part of a golden collection, not only solo, but also together. Bayley and Twomey came together for an impressive mixed victory, just a few days after the individual run of the show.

Elsewhere for Great Britain, Jack Hunter Spivey, Martin Perry, Aaron McKibbin and Joshua Stacey all stormed as success. There was also joy for France. A nation that has already shown in the series, Tru Kammasompou and Fabien Lamirult won gold here, while Germany was perfectly led by the iconic Sandra Mikolaschek and Jana Spegel, the duo that collect classes respectively, respectively.

What will come?

In the Elite series we have a few months to wait until the action in Nakhon Ratchasima is resumed in July. But in the future and a challenger? Expect a busy few months.

South America then plays host for future competitors as the first Buenos Aires and then Santiago welcomes the players at the end of May/beginning of June. And from there the action returns to Europe with Ostrava from 19-21 June.

How to follow?

You can view selection action on our YouTubeFrom today you will go to the Events section with live results as always on our website. And keep an eye on our social media channels for updates!