New pilot program helps to manage pickleball in the city.

Pickleball remains a very popular sport in Mississauga.

Today, the city successfully launched a pilot program with a registration process for drop-in pickleball. The pilot program is intended to add certainty for participants and at the same time minimize the line -ups in community centers.

From today, residents can register in advance. Drop-in programs start tomorrow, on Tuesday 13 May 2025. Every day, residents can register from 7 a.m., while non-residents can register after noon after noon

Participants can register in advance by visiting ActiveMississauga.ca Simply select the drop-in program and complete the registration form. Participants can also register personally in a community center. A confirmation email will be sent as soon as the registration is successful. Participants can also withdraw from the drop-in program until the start time of the drop-in. Withdrawals can be done online or by visiting a community center. Visit for more information mississauga.ca/pickleball.

Do you have a membership? You can still register and active Mississauga will recognize your membership – that is why your registration will be processed without compensation.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball combines badminton, tennis and table tennis, played with a paddle and a pickleball (perforated ball). It is easy to learn and can be played with two or four players (usually four). Pickleball is played at a court with similar dimensions such as a double bathmintonhof. The net is like a tennis network, but is mounted two-inch lower.

How do you play?

Just like tennis and badminton, the goal of the game is to hit the ball back and forth over the net until a team does not return properly. The first team that scores 11 points, with a lead of at least two points, wins the game. Only the serving team can score points when they win the rally or the other side commits a mistake. Players can choose to play double instead of singles to let more people play.

The service is by now and is served Cross Court. The server must keep both feet behind the baseline while serving. Pickleball is unique in many ways, but two important functions are the two-bouncer rule before the ball can be volleyed and the non-volley zone (a seven-foot area on each side of the net). Rules are available on Pickleballcanada.org.

Where to play?

Pickleball can be played both inside and out, making it the perfect activity for all seasons. The city, together with its community partners, is happy to be both inside and outside Pickleball rights.

Outdoors

Mississauga is currently the home of 84 Outdoor Pickleball jobs in our city parks. This includes 58 courts on public public jobs shared with tennis, 18 club tracks and eight special pickleball courts. Drop-in pickleball at one of the public public courts of the city is free.

Indoors

Pickleball is offered within 10 after our local community centers In the city. We offer an indoor drop in sessions, registered programs such as Hang around And classes for players of beginners and average level. Registered programs such as hit around and lessons give participants the opportunity to confirm their space in the classroom in advance.

Within drop-in programs are paid when you go unless you are in a member. They are coming for the first time, the first serves. Come early because they often reach capacity because of the popularity of the sport!

Etiquette

Wait to play

If you go to an outdoor pickleball court and notice that it is full, you might have to wait to play.

If courts are full and you wait:

Place your paddle in the planned slots to keep the place of your groups.

Limit the game to one game to 11 points.

Call court when you have finished playing your game up to 11 and rotate. You must leave the court immediately after socializing Playno.

Once you have completed your game and you want to play again, place your paddle in the slots at the end of the line.

Hofetiquette

Smile, introduce yourself and welcome new players.

Do not enter a court while a rally is going on.

If a ball rolls to your court, call out the ball, stop playing if necessary and play the point again.

Leave your assets outside the court.

Please help keep the courts clean.

Why is pickleball so popular?

Pickleball is a sport that everyone should try. The popularity is increasing for various reasons, but the main reason is because it is a great way to stay active and healthy. Pickleball brings people together and promotes physical exercise. It has been especially beneficial for older adults, which gives them a means to socialize and connect with others.

Because it is an activity with little impact, it is easier for joints, making it ideal for older adults who want to stay active, but possibly have mobility problems.

Pickleball can also have a positive influence on mental health. It is a fun and challenging game that requires focus and concentration. A game of pickleball can help reduce stress and anxiety and at the same time improve your overall mood.

The city does have a tennis and pickleball policy that identifies the criteria and offers the city that offers the city to start a community of tennis or pickleball club and to build, maintain or change tennis or pickleball rights. Definitely refers to the signage that is placed at tennis and pickleball courts for rules, regulations and behavioral guidelines.

Webpage

Just as people get ready to hit the courts, the city has launched a new Pickleball -Web page that will be a central hub for everything related to Pickleball in the city. Whether you are looking for the perfect place to play, try to find suitable times that fit in your busy schedule, or simply curious about pickleball, users can expect detailed offers from all available pickleball locations, including public courts and private clubs on the new webpage. It can be found on Mississauga.ca/pickleball.

Plans for extra pickleball location and play

In the city, were constantly working to improve and expand our programs.

Currently there are many exciting projects to work out to expand the available courts. In the next two years (2024-2025) there is expected to be seven extra locations in the city to play PickleBall outside.

Through the future directions of the city of Recreation and Parks there are efforts to broaden the Pickleball offer, including improving and expanding programs and locations. In the next two years (2024-2025) it is expected that another nine shared pickleball court and 11 new courts will be built in parks in Mississauga; In addition, a site for tournament game is currently being assessed.

The city strives to support the growing popularity of Pickleball and acknowledges the potential to bring people together, promote physical activity and improve the quality of life for its residents. With the warmer weather on us, grab a paddle and try Picleball one of the many outdoor and interior locations to see if it is good for you.

For more information about Pickleball in Mississauga, visit, visit, mississauga.ca/pickleball.

Tags