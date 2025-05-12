Sports
'We were not ready': Cricket World responds when Kohli Tests stops
'End of an era'
Image: Thank you, Virat Kohli – For the runs, the roar and the inheritance. Photo: RCB/X
The cricket brotherhood on Monday paid glowing tribute to the batting-talisman Virat Kohli in India on his retirement of the longest format after an illustrious 14-year career.
The 36-year-old Kohli stopped test cricket after scoring 9230 runs of 123 games with 30 hundreds on an average of 46.85. He now only plays in Odis, after he already retired from T20 internationals last year.
“An era ends in Testcricket, but the inheritance will continue forever! @Imvkohli, the former India team withdraws from Testcricket,” the BCCI said in a post about 'X'.
“His contributions to #teamindia will be cherished forever!”
The ICC greeted Kohli as one of the test inquiries of India.
“One of India's test quantities mentions time in the longest size. Witjes, Kroon intact. Virat Kohli says goodbye to test cricket, leaving an unparalleled inheritance,” the ICC said.
ICC chairman Jay Shah said on X “Thanks for defending the purest size during the rise of T20 cricket and giving an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness and dedication.”
Jasprit Bumrah wrote: “From making my test debut under your captain to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed, but the legacy that you leave remains unparalleled.”
Shubman Gill, who is expected to be the next test -skipper of India, wrote on X: “Everything I write for you, Paji (brother), will never really record what I feel or the impact you had on me. From looking at your Bat when I was 13 and you could not only bring a generation, you can deliver the Mindset of the maximum.
India Battery Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote: “The impact you have had on test cricket, and on cricket in India as a whole, is immeasurable. To have had the chance to share the field with you – someone I looked up to for so many years – was more than just a privilege; it was a moment that I will participate with me forever.”
Ravi Shastri, wrote on X: “I can't believe you're done. You are a modern giant and was a fantastic ambassador for test match Cricket in every way you played and leader.
Thank you for the lasting memories that you have given to everyone, and in particular to me. It is something that I will cherish for life. “
Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic congratulated Ster Indian Batterat Virat Kohli with his retirement of test cricket on Monday.
“Incredible innings!” He commented on the Instagram message from Kohli.
The IPL team of Kohli said it will miss their star player and former captain of the Testarena.
“The walk, those photos, those expressions, those parties. We will miss them all. We will miss them all.”
“The curtain falls into a monumental test era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and cut in pride. Thanks, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the courage and the unparalleled passion. You not only played this format, you raised it.”
His former teammate Ajinkya Rahane wrote: “It has been a special trip that shares the field with you, @Virat.Kohli. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on a great test career!”
Former India Pacer Irfan Pathan described Kohli as “a real torch animal of modern Indian test cricket”.
“Congratulations on a phenomenal test career, Virat Kohli. As a captain you not only won from competitions, you changed thoughts. You have made fitness, aggression and pride in whites the new standard.”
IPL -Franchise Delhi Capitals said, “We were not ready for this.”
Former captain of England, Michael Vaughan, wrote: “In my time playing and broadcasting, nobody has done so much for test cricket as Virat Kohli .. His passion, energy and dedication to the greatest format has helped so much .. I hope the next generation of Indian players take his mantle”
Sanath Jayasuriya wrote: “While the world is celebrating your cricket glasses and records, what I most admire is your non -relentless dedication to fitness and the sacrifices you have made behind the scenes.”
Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, wrote: “Sad that we will see @IMVKOHLI one last time this summer. He has been a legend of the game: an excellent Batsman, a stimulant captain and a formidable competitor who always understood the true value of testing ticket.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister n Chandababu Naidu wrote on X: “Virat Kohli's retirement of test cricket concludes a remarkable chapter in Indian sports. His passion, discipline and leadership have brought millions and great pride of the nation.”
David Warner wrote: “Absolute legend of our game. I will never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this man was a serious competitor and would be great, someone who would admire everyone.
“You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and to wear the nation. Wow, have you not disappointed? Thank you for being you, who got the best of all of us who competed against you.”
Harbhajan Singh also went to X and wrote: “Virat, we shared that era … confronted with the grind together, lived the long days of test cricket proudly. Your blow in whites is special – not only in numbers, but in set -up, intensity and inspiration. Good luck. Good luck.”
