Fantasy Football Fallout: Derek Carr Retices, Tyler Shegh Era starts in New Orleans
In a stunning turn of events, Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday. Carr was still recovering a shoulder injury and seemed to be at odds with the front office of Saints. A clean break was for the best and the saints can now continue to the Tyler Shegh era. Let's take a look at the fantasy implement of Carrs suddenly pension for the entire attack.
Saints Quarterback Room
The saints spent the number 40 overall choice of Shegh, giving him the best chance to start week 1. The other contenders on the Roster are Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler. The couple of former day three picks ranks almost dead as the last in the competition in both EPA per dropback as a completion percentage expected.
When Shegh comes in the NFL and is the worst quarterback in the competition, it will still be in the same margin as his competition in New Orleans. That makes him a fairly good gamble to start all 17 games. Before Carr retired, Saints Reporter Nick Underhill said, I have Shegh with 80 percent or higher opportunities to start 80 percent of the games this year. Rattler or possibly even Haener could get some playing time late in the year if Shegh is a disaster, but the job can be losing from him.
Tyler Shegh Rookie Profile
Shegh was a seven-year-old university warterback and got his start at Oregon as a backup of Justin Herberts. He eventually moved to Texas Tech, but could not stay healthy, which resulted in three partial seasons. He closed his NCAA -time with a Breakout season in Louisville, where he threw 3,195 Yards, 23 scores and six choices. On 65/219, Shegh has the Build of a Gunslinger but works more like a Point Guard. His pressure on dismissed speed (9.3 percent) and the turnover of worthy playing speed (1.8) were both top-15 in the country last year. Because he took care of the ball, 92 percent of the dropbacks of the Sheghs changed in pass attempts, the 15th highest rate in the University Football.
Sheghs Deep attempt percentage of 15 percent was in line with that of Cam Ward, but he was not nearly as powerful as the number 1 general choice on these throws. Pro Football Focus rated Shegh as their no. 31 passer on deep shots. His completion rate of 36.7 percent ranked 73rd of the 150 qualified passers. Shegh rated as a top 10 passer on intermediate throws, but tried that in almost the lowest percentage in the country. He earned his money on short throws and put 1,322 yards and 10 touchdowns on these attempts, both of which reached the top 10 in the nation.
The former Cardinal ran a Stellaire 4.61 forty with the cutterpower but rarely showed that speed at the university. Last year he only ran 132 meters and one score. Shegh is ultimately a distributor with a low floor and ceiling, but he is also free in all sizes. He provides a great flyer in dynastia competitions and is a viable QB3 in the best ball.
Saints Fantasy Outlook
Although a seventh -year -old, second round of Quarterback does not sound like a good time for his teammates of his skill position, the profile of Sheghs is that from a passer -by who can at least get the ball in the hands of his recipients at a high clip. That starts with Chris Olave. The former pick in the first round saw 44.4 percent of his goals on short throws last year. He led the saints in goals, catches and recruiting on short attempts despite playing in just eight games. Olave is finished in ESPNS Open Score in ESPNS Open Score in every year of his career. He is in 46th place in the NFL history when receiving recruiting by 39 competitions (his current total). That sandwich him between Amari Cooper and Tee Higgins. All our beautiful statistics and historical comparisons say that Olave is a good broad receiver with the potential to be great, although that dream fades by the year. Olave is a safe gamble for a high target share and still has the potential to be the star we thought he was when New Orleans set him up with the number 11 general choice. Olave comes from the board like a medium-sized WR3 in early fantasy concepts and remains a target.
Rashid Shaheed, on the other hand, is not very good of a place. Of his 40 goals in 2024, 37.5 percent came on deep shots, giving him the fourth highest deep target interest in the competition. He comes from a seasonal meniscus injury and the suspected starter of the saints is in 10th place in in -depth passages from the 12 Quarterbacks that have been drawn up. Shaheed is still the clear favorite to be the Saints WR2, but his ability to turn fantasy matchups in one piece will be damped with Shegh in the middle.
Last but not least, the ruthless targeting of Alvin Kamara has no end in sight. Kamara is in second place in the NFL in Yards per route -Run (1.8) last year and led all runs in Doelen (89). He ran the second most final routes under running backs and ran the competition in goals outside the line of scrimmage for a halfback. The Rookie will have no problems to pepper Kamara with goals and in turn PPR points this year.
