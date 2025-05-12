Sports
Winners of Team Prize announced on 62nd Cornell Men's Hockey Awards Banquet
Lansing, Ny The Cornell Men's Hockey Team announced the winners of his annual prizes at the 62nd Cornell Hockey Awards Banket, organized by the Cornell Hockey Association, last Friday evening (May 9) in the Lakewatch Inn.
Senior Vooruit Jack O'Leary And Sullivan Mack Were the only big red players who were honored several times and received a few prizes. Fellow seniors Kyler Kovich” Kyle Penney” Jimmy RayhillAnd Tim RegoTogether with juniors Nick Desantis And Jack O'Briensecond -year Hoyt Stanley And Ryan Walshand freshmen Charlie Major Also took prices home.
O'Leary was appointed as the winner of the Joe Delibero/Stan Tsapis Award, who is assigned to the player who shows competent efficiency, selfless dedication and a stubborn competitive wish, as well as the Mark Weiss Memorial Award, who had the Late of the Life of the Life of the Senior and Passion of the Senior Dealing and Passion. sport. O'Leary scored a career of eight goals and matching his high with a single season with 18 points, was a favorite with a fan during his term of office on East Hill under the Lynah Faithful, and generated a raw roar every time his skating touched the ice on Lynah Rink.
Mack received the Bill Doran Sportsmanship Award for a second consecutive season, because the Senior Forward had only mentioned two small penalties against him in 32 games this season. He is the Eighth Player to Earn the Award in Multiple Seasons, Joining John Stornik (1977 and 1978), Randy Macfarlane (1982 and 1984), Jeff Burgoyne (1997, 1998, and 1999), Mark Mcrae (2001, 2002, 2016, and 200, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008, and and 2008) and and 2008, and and 2008) and and 2008, and ILES) and and 2002, and 2003) and and 2008, and Iles) and and 2003) and and 2003) and and 2003) and 2003) and and 2003) and 2003) and 2003) and 2003) and 2003)) (and 2003)) (2003)) (2003)) (and 2003)) (2003)) (and 2003)) (and 2003)) (and 2003)) (2003) (2003) (2003)) (2003)) and Ileses) (2003) (2003)), Mitch Vanderlaan (2017 and 2019).
The other prize achieved by Mack was the senior part of the Wendell and Francella Earle Award, awarded an annual prize to the team member from each class that has reached the highest cumulative figure-point average. This prize is forever endowed by the Earle family, in honor of Wendell Earle, a professor in Cornell and team adviser who often organized Cornell hockey players and their families. Stanley (second -year) and O'Brien (Junior) were the others who received the Wendell and Francella Earle Award.
Walsh was named the recipient of the Nicky Bawlf Award, given to the most valuable player of the program, because the second-year attacker registered a team-best 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games that are played for the Big Red this season. His 17 goals were the most by a Cornell player since Joe Devin (17) in 2010-11. It was the first time that an underclassman was named the MVP team since Morgan Barron after his second campaign in 2018-19.
Kovich received the Sam Woodside Award, who is awarded to the senior player who has improved the most in general playfulness and has demonstrated team leadership by his game during his Cornell career. With a breakout senior season, Kovich registered a career-high 14 points, powered by five goals and nine assists that were all single-season highs.
Desantis and Rego shared the Crimson Cup, awarded to the most striking player (s) in the season series against the bitter Ivy League rival of the Big Red, Harvard, after binding for the team leader in points (three) during the regular season series against the Crimson. This marks the first time since the introduction of the prize in 1990 that it has been awarded to several recipients.
It scored the last two goals in the 4-1 victory of the Big Red on the Crimson on Lynah Rink on January 24, Desantis was the first Cornell player to score several goals in a competition for regular season against Harvard, because Anthony Angello had a hattrick in Cambridge, January 26, 2018.
Rego scored one goal and added two assists during the regular series of season against Harvard, including his two-point effort (goal, assist) in the 2-2 draw of the Big Red with the Crimson in the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on November 16. It was the first multi-point game by a Cornell defender in a regular season matchup against the Crimson since Sam Malinski on November 5, 2021.
Rayhill was honored with the Cornell Hockey Association Award for the second consecutive season. This honor is donated to a player who enthusiasm, dedication, wish and an selfless willingness to offer the team extra energy. He is the eighth player who has won the prize several times and the first since Eric Freschi (2016 and 2017). Other more winners are Brian Cornell (1968 and 1969), John Olds (1980 and 1982), Chris Norton (1987 and 1988), Jamie Papp (1996 and 1997), Jeff Oates (1998 and 1999) and Tyler Mugford (2007 and 2009).
Penney received the Iron Man Award after participating in 25 games during the season, after missing nine games between November 30 and January 18. He scored seven points in general, including six goals.
Major received the Greg Ratushny Award for the most promising first -year player of the program. In his first year on East Hill, Major collected 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) while he appeared in 28 games. After Returning to the Lineup in mid-febrowing following an Eight-Game Absence Due to Injury, Major Registered 12 or his 18 points on the Season (Four Goals, Eight Assists), which included multi-pointed Leafs Againstce BROGN BROGNE FEBRENTS Colgate in the Ecac Hockey Quarterfinals (0-22 on March 14), and Against Top-Ranked Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament (1-12 on March 27).
Completion of the praise for the night, senior goalkeeper Ian Shane and Junior goalkeeper Remington Keopple were recognized for the four shutouts they reached during the season. Shane Sloot Princeton (November 23), St. Lawrence (22 February) and Colgate (March 15), while Keopple's first career shutout took place in the regular season finale of Big Red against RPI (March 1). Junior Vooruit Dalton Bancroft recorded the only hat trick of the program of the season in the 6-0 shutout of the Big Red by St. Lawrence on March 22, which was marked Mike Schafer '86The last home game for regular season. Bancroft led Cornell in short -handed goals and scored two of the four goals of the Big Red while a man was down. Penney and Kovich were the other two players who scored short -handed goals this year.
