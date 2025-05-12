Virat Kohli, Test Cricket and a romance for the centuries

The largest Indian batter of his generation. If you had to define Virat Kohlis test career in one sentence, that's it. It would also be a huge bad service for Kohli if you even try to summarize his career in one sentence. He retires with 9230 runs from 123 tests with an average of 46.85.

For anyone who has experienced his test batting peak, it will be shocking that he has not scaled the top of 10,000 tests and his career average is less than 50. But Kohli chased victories over Run Tallions and averages.

He may not have reached two large individual batting peaks, but he has something that he could cherish even more: most victories (40) by an Indian captain in test cricket and 62 victories as a player – more than any Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulfar.

Kohli brought a furious, intense, explosive energy to everything he did on a cricket field. And nowhere was it clearer than in test cricket. The oldest size of the games follows rhythms that have been set for more than a century. But for a short time, when Kohli put on the whites, he let the game go to his pace. It is something that only generation that defines players can do.

Virat Kohli's List of Double Hundreds Test

Kohli embraced test cricket with the zeal of teenage romanticism, but continued to stick to it as a ROM coms for a long time and happily ever after script. It was clear every time he spoke about what test cricket meant for him. It was clear in how he brought a burning passion and intensity in the game of the first session he played in 2008, until the last in 2025. It was clear in how he hit spectators who was involved in the action as he himself was.

It must be difficult to say goodbye to something that you love so deeply. But maybe Kohli knew it was time. The romance was run on the road, but it left us with indelible memories.

'For 60 overs they have to feel hell' It is perhaps Kohlis most remembered quote on the field. It is also appropriate, because the Kohli has brought in nothing else. India and England had stimulated until the last two sessions of a tense test. There was a needle. There was the opportunity to create history. And there was Virat Kohli as a captain. It is an irresistible combination and it needed the immortal words that Kohli has delivered.

It was also a distillation of the philosophy that Kohli brought in whites as a captain. The opposition must get the feeling that they are in hell. Nothing would be given easily. From the very first time he led India, he set the tone on a December morning in Adelaide in 2014, when he wore the team with him in trying to hunt 360 on the last day. It was just not conceivable for Kohli. With him in the middle it almost felt inevitable.

Virat Kohli and no. 269

The batting great Kohlis Lowest Point As A Batter was the English tour of 2014. It tells you everything about the man and the competitor that he has compiled a record in the coming years that few could match the history of the game.

In 55 tests from October 2014 to December 2019, Kohli plundered 5347 runs, on average 63.65. He did it at locations, in countries, on continents. And all that was, while he was also the best ODI seizure in the world and had won two players from the Tournament Awards in T20 World Cups. It is a peak that simply can never be matched in cricket.

At that stage, Kohli looked like he would conquer every Batting record and give it a few of his own invention. That he is not so much a tribute to test cricket as everything. You cannot take anything for granted in the longest format. It is a truth that Kohli understood better than most, so he was ruthless in his pursuit of excellence.