NBC reveals autumn 2025 schedule: NBA, Football and Fallon

NBC launches an autumn schedule from 2025 dominated by three nights live sports – in particular the arrival of the NBA on Tuesday evening in October. “The NBA is a huge priority for us,” said Jeff Bader, the president of NBCUIVERSAL Entertainment, the strategy for program planning, this weekend to reporters. “That is our biggest new show in the fall.”

The arrival of the NBA (part of a new 11-year agreement to air NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games) also required a bit of schedule rejiggering to fit NBC's remaining returning shows: After a bloodbath last week (RIP “Suits LA,” “Found,” “The Irrational,” “Lopez vs. Lopez” and “Night Court”), NBC Has Seven Dramas and Two Comedies Left Standing.

Those recurring shows are accompanied by just a sprinkling of newcomers: in particular the new unwritten series 'On Brand with Jimmy Fallon', which is broadcast twice a week in September (on Tuesday and Friday) until the NBA arrives.

The two surviving comedies of NBC, “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy's Place”, will return in November and will be used to launch new Laffers on two different nights. The plan At the moment is to lower the Monday edition of “The Voice” to an hour (at 9 p.m., which means that the show will have fewer hours this fall), to open at 8 p.m. for “St. Denis Medical” and a new TBD Laffer to form a new Monday comedy block. At the same time, as a Friday edition of “On Brand” ends, Reba Mentire's “Happy's Place” returns to that night at 8 p.m., also combined with a TBD -Sitcom.

Those two not yet more detailed shows that are broadcast behind “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy's Place” will come from a pool of three contenders: “The fall and rise of Reggie Dinkins”, with Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe; “Stumbling,” Van Jeff and Liz Astrof (“Trial & Error”), or a titless project about a Lierra Teller Ornelas community center (“Superstore”).

“Reggie Dinkins” already has a recorder, while “Stumble” and the Community Center project will soon deliver pilots, giving NBC the chance to decide whether one of one or both makes the cut.

“We have to see the two pilots before we decide where something is going on in that time slots,” said Steve Kern, Senior VP of NBCUIVERSAL Entertainment, program planning and planning. “So it's still real to determine.”

Regarding the surviving dramas of NBC, they are not going anywhere. “Chicago Med”, “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” remain in their Wednesday house, while “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” continue on Thursday. Sophomore “Brilliant Minds” gets a full season assignment on Monday evening at 10 p.m. et (behind “The Voice”), while “The Hunting Party” will run on Thursday at 10 p.m. after the “L&O” Twins.

This means that it is unlikely that you will see new dramas coming to NBC in the near future. (And in terms of more innovations, still on the bubble is 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society', who is still waiting for fate in the word.)

“This schedule of dramas you see, that will be our schedule for the season,” said Bader. “We will always be looking for other opportunities. But the best thing that can happen to us is that all these shows work, and we can actually go back to a number of full seasonal dramas. The reason you see these second -year students, we are really going to lean on them.” Brilliant Minds had only 13 episodes in the first season. ” Hunting Party 'Only 10 episodes had 10 episodes.

For next season that means “brilliant spirits” has received an order of 20 episodes, while “The Hunting Party” has an order of 13 episodes.

Later in the season, NBC has the eight-episodes Nature Docuseries 'Surviving earth', about earlier massive extinctions such as the dinosaurs. And in the Winter 2026 NBC has both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

“We have to decide which shows we want to use to start after those events or use those events,” Bader said.

Until the comedies return in November, NBC starts the season in September with only seven hours of script programming – which can be an unprecedented low point. But Bader is not plashed and notes that it is not dramatically different from last fall.

“I actually think we did well to make up for the script time, since we didn't have Tuesday,” he said, and he added: “I would not give up any of the things we have … The NBA is live sports programming. That is what we need for linear. It is a very, very beautiful world. I could do more of SCRIPT.”

NBC Fall 2025-26 Scheme (Sept./oct./nov.)

Monday (Sept./oct.)

8 pm – “The Voice”

10 pm – “Brilliant spirits”

Monday (Nov.)

8 pm – “St. Denis Medical”

8:30 pm – TBD Comedy

9 pm – “The Voice”

10 pm – “Brilliant spirits”

TUESDAY (Sept.)

8 pm – “The Voice”

10 pm – “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” (new)

Tuesday (October/Nov.)

8 pm – NBA on NBC

WEDNESDAY

8 pm – “Chicago Med”

9 pm – “Chicago Fire”

10 pm – “Chicago PD”

THURSDAY

8 pm – “Law & Order”

9 pm – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 pm – “The Hunting Party”

Friday (Sept./oct.)

8 pm – “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” (new)

9 pm – “Dateline NBC”

Friday (Nov.)

8 pm – “Happy's place”

8:30 pm – TBD Comedy

9 pm – “Dateline NBC”

SATURDAY

7 pm et – Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame pregame (also live on Peacock)

19:30 et – Big ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7 pm et – Football evening in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20 pm Et – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)