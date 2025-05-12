Oxford, Miss. – Breed as one of the best young coaches who stand up by the ranks of collegial tennis, will bring Jake Jacoby his family tree to the tradition-rich Ole Miss Men's Program as his eighth head coach, as announced on Monday by Vice-Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter .

“We have a proud and historical tennis defense at Ole Miss, and it was absolutely necessary that we found a leader with a ruthless urge to recreate that success. We found that coach in Jake Jacoby,” said Carter. “From the start of the search that Jake is very respected in the industry and proven to be an elite recruiter and developer of talent. He has helped to build programs in championships, and we could no longer be enthusiastic to see his passion and determination of our program for the coming years.”

“I am very grateful and specific Wesley Owen Jennifer Saxon, Eric Wood and Keith Carter Because I believe in me and my vision that I am convinced that we can make a reality for the tennis program for men here in Oxford, “said Jacoby.” The rich tradition, dedication to excellence, support for all sports programs and fantastic administration is what excites me most about the prospects for this team that goes further. I can't wait to make Oxford home and get started building this program with a complete dedication to promote real relationships and to set new standards for the rebels! “

Jacoby's reputation as a rising star in the coaching of the university is accompanied by personal awards and has earned the ITA Southern Regional Assistant Coach of the Year Honors twice in the last three years. Since June 2019, he has acted as an associated head coach in the state of Mississippi and helped the Bulldogs to the NCAA championships in every full season in Leiden he has been to Starkville, including the Elite Eight this spring.

In five years, Jacoby has a 16-round staff and earned performances in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2021. During his term of office, he also helped in the development of 12 selections for all SECs and eight NCAA individual tournament qualifications.

Recently during the 2024-25 season, Jacoby and the Bulldogs compiled a record of 25-5 and went on for the first time since 2018 to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

Jacoby leads all recruitment efforts on MSU and has arranged one of the very best in the country and recruits two of the ITA's top eight incoming first -year students in 2020 and 2024.

“I want to thank everyone in Starkville from Matt Roberts to the administration to the community, and especially for the players who have made my six years there extremely special and successful,” said Jacoby. “I have grown as much as a person and coach and I can no longer appreciate the relationships I have applied there.”

Jacoby joined the Bulldogs after a year as an assistant at Charlotte and led three of his athletes to the first team All-Conference USA Recognition, as well as Conference USA All-Academic Team Honors during the 2018-19 season.

Prior to his Stint in Charlotte, Jacoby was a striking at the University of Iowa of 2014-18. In his collegial gaming career at Iowa, Jacoby ended his Hawkeye career with 128 combined singles and double winning, which ranks him fifth in the history of Iowa. He achieved 60 double winning, which is the seventh most in the history of the program, and wins his 68 singles in ninth place in the history of Iowa.

The triple Academic All-Big Ten-Selection and 2017 Ita Scholar-Athlete graduated from Iowa with a Bachelor in Finance in 2018.

Jacoby, from Little Rock, Arkansas, enjoyed Jacoby with a great junior career. He was a five -star recruit that was ranked in the top 75 recruits. Jacoby, a four -fold state champion in Arkansas, participated in the USTA National Clay Courts Tournament of the 18 years and the National Championships in the summer of 2014.

