France had only one win over Finland in the IOHF IOCE Hockey World Championship history, a 5-1 win from 2017. They still have one, after a bitter OT loss, 4-3.

Eeli Tolvanen scored two in the last two minutes of the Regulation Time and assisted the game winner of Juuso Parsinen. The Bozon, Tim and Kevin brothers, each scored one, Antoine Keller made 47 saves for France.

“France played a great game,” said Parsinen. “They defended well, everyone can skate and fight nowadays and the games will be difficult if you don't burden your chances.”

“Again. We have found a way to lose a game, it's very frustrating,” Tim Bozon said. “It was nice to see that Kevin scored his first target championship goal of ice hockey, he has a more defensive role in this team:”

It was Finland that the game had in their grip. Especially the line with Teuvo Teravainen created various opportunities, but with some skill and some luck, the French succeeded in keeping the Finns of the board.

The shot statistics paint a fairly accurate picture of the Finnish dominance. Finland surpassed France 19-1 in the first period.

Whatever the French coach Yorick Treille is – who has 13 ice hockey world championships under his belt as a player – said during the first break, it worked. The French came to the second period, determined to play and to play for a victory.

They had an excellent opportunity when Juuso pars from Finland got a double minor for a high stick, and although the French had problems establishing their power play during the first two minutes, the second two went much better.

Then the Bozon Bros stepped up, Tim Bozon won a puck struggle near the boards on the left side of the Finnish zone, and he sent a long cross ice cream to Kevin Spinozzi who fired the Pucki, and when Larmi left a rebound in the game, Kevin Bozon hit the game in the game in the game.

The longer the period progressed, the more Finland it took over, and halfway through the period they kept France minutes in their own zone, and while Finland could make line changes, the French players were tired.

In the end, Teuvo Teravainen's wrist from the Blue Line Keller that did not see the puck until he hit the pole and went inside, to bind the game at 17.33.

Halfway through the period the French were back on a powerplay, and although they were never really set up in the Finnish zone, Jordann Perret Tim Bozon thought it was all alone for the net, and while Larmi made the first save, Bozon was able to create the Puck-Bovenant to make it 2-1 in 10.57.

Finland pulled Larmi with three minutes to go, and after the first faceoff took the puck out of the zone and turned a high backhander that landed in the middle of the Finnish goal for 3-1.

But the Finns kept fighting. With 1.33 remaining, Eeli Tolvanen hit in a rebound of the door, to keep Finland at a striking distance. And they used it.

Tolvanen scored his second with 28 seconds with a wrist shot, assisted by Mikko Lehtones and Teravainen to bind the game on three.

“They defended well, but we got some good chances in the third period. We stayed patient and the last two minutes we got the goals,” said Lenni Hameenaho.

In the OT, the Finns had the possession of the Puck Iand Parsinen scored the winner with a cool backhande by Keller's five-hole to complete the Finnish comeback.

“This character shows somehow, but in the end we lost yesterday and we only got one point today. Everyone needs points, so it's still an important point for us,” said France's defender Pierre Crinon.