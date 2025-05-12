Sports
IIHF – Finland survives French fear
France had only one win over Finland in the IOHF IOCE Hockey World Championship history, a 5-1 win from 2017. They still have one, after a bitter OT loss, 4-3.
Eeli Tolvanen scored two in the last two minutes of the Regulation Time and assisted the game winner of Juuso Parsinen. The Bozon, Tim and Kevin brothers, each scored one, Antoine Keller made 47 saves for France.
“France played a great game,” said Parsinen. “They defended well, everyone can skate and fight nowadays and the games will be difficult if you don't burden your chances.”
“Again. We have found a way to lose a game, it's very frustrating,” Tim Bozon said. “It was nice to see that Kevin scored his first target championship goal of ice hockey, he has a more defensive role in this team:”
It was Finland that the game had in their grip. Especially the line with Teuvo Teravainen created various opportunities, but with some skill and some luck, the French succeeded in keeping the Finns of the board.
The shot statistics paint a fairly accurate picture of the Finnish dominance. Finland surpassed France 19-1 in the first period.
Whatever the French coach Yorick Treille is – who has 13 ice hockey world championships under his belt as a player – said during the first break, it worked. The French came to the second period, determined to play and to play for a victory.
They had an excellent opportunity when Juuso pars from Finland got a double minor for a high stick, and although the French had problems establishing their power play during the first two minutes, the second two went much better.
Then the Bozon Bros stepped up, Tim Bozon won a puck struggle near the boards on the left side of the Finnish zone, and he sent a long cross ice cream to Kevin Spinozzi who fired the Pucki, and when Larmi left a rebound in the game, Kevin Bozon hit the game in the game in the game.
The longer the period progressed, the more Finland it took over, and halfway through the period they kept France minutes in their own zone, and while Finland could make line changes, the French players were tired.
In the end, Teuvo Teravainen's wrist from the Blue Line Keller that did not see the puck until he hit the pole and went inside, to bind the game at 17.33.
Halfway through the period the French were back on a powerplay, and although they were never really set up in the Finnish zone, Jordann Perret Tim Bozon thought it was all alone for the net, and while Larmi made the first save, Bozon was able to create the Puck-Bovenant to make it 2-1 in 10.57.
Finland pulled Larmi with three minutes to go, and after the first faceoff took the puck out of the zone and turned a high backhander that landed in the middle of the Finnish goal for 3-1.
But the Finns kept fighting. With 1.33 remaining, Eeli Tolvanen hit in a rebound of the door, to keep Finland at a striking distance. And they used it.
Tolvanen scored his second with 28 seconds with a wrist shot, assisted by Mikko Lehtones and Teravainen to bind the game on three.
“They defended well, but we got some good chances in the third period. We stayed patient and the last two minutes we got the goals,” said Lenni Hameenaho.
In the OT, the Finns had the possession of the Puck Iand Parsinen scored the winner with a cool backhande by Keller's five-hole to complete the Finnish comeback.
“This character shows somehow, but in the end we lost yesterday and we only got one point today. Everyone needs points, so it's still an important point for us,” said France's defender Pierre Crinon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2025/wm/news/67397/finfra
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United Kingdom doubles from five to ten years old for the time of the stay to acquire a permanent residence: Keir Starmer hardens the entry rules of immigrants in response to the boom of the populist right | International
- Vs Veldhockey | USA Field Hockey to host Webinar -Series about the game commentary
- The federal government recommends suspending the Chikungunya vaccine for people over 60 years old
- Bulldogs Tally Wins at Pierre Tennis Invite | Sport
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb New Trial starts in New York
- Polri defined dedicate of the ITB student Faire even Prabowo-Jookowi
- December Football Outlook: No play -Ooff, maybe pop tarts
- The former Ethics of the White House reacts to the planes to accept Qatar aircraft gift
- The earthquake near Everest climbs
- Xi Jinping meets Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro Moros_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
- Turkiye ready to support the peace talks in Russia -Ukraine at each stage: Erdogan – World
- Smylie Kaufman suggests that one problem Philadelphia Cricket Club has organized a characteristic event after the Truist Championship