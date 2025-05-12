Sports
Ping Pong Robot reaches human -like precision
In a nutshell
- Provided adapted robot arm, tables in human style can perform tennis shots, including top spin loops, flat discs and backspin carbonades, with an impressive success rate of 88% between styles.
- The robots -peddel accelerates to 300 m/s and can return balls up to 14 meters per second (31 mph), so that the level of intervening human players is approached.
- A rapidly predictive system makes the robot strike with precision in real time, using high-speed cameras and model predictive control to respond to seeing the ball within 7.5 to 16 milliseconds.
Cambridge, mass. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a robot that can play Table Tennis with the skill and flair of a human player. The robot hits back with speeds of up to 14 meters per second (about 31 mph), fast enough to challenge intervening human players.
This adjusted robot arm is specifically designed for the fast, precise movements that are needed in table tennis. In contrast to earlier robot attempts to the sport, which often used on the plank industrial robots that were too heavy and slow, this specially built machine reaches an impressive speed with the help of lightweight components with motors to minimize slowness.
The research team says that their creation is able to perform various hit styles with impressive precision, strength and consistency all crucial elements for table tennis game. Their work is planned to appear at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) 2025.
And it not just has an impressive speed. The system can perform different types of shots that use human players with top spider, flat discs and pork chops with backspin with a success rate of 88% in all three styles. This versatility moves robot -like table tennis closer to the fluidity and the adaptability of human play.
The adapted arm of the robot weighs only 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) but contains four high-torque engines that can accelerate the paddle with 180-300 meters per second squared, much further than some standard industrial robots can reach. This allows it to respond quickly enough to meet incoming balls with the right paddle position, orientation and speed.
According to the researchers, top human players can touch Forehand loops at about 21 meters per second (47 mph) and runs at about 25 meters per second (56 mph). Although the MIT robot has not yet completely matched those speeds, it is getting closer than previous attempts.
The system is based on an advanced prediction algorithm that calculates where an incoming ball will be and when it comes to the striking plane. Six Motion Cameras Trackkeflecting balls at 120 frames per second, while specialized software predicts the process of the ball, taking into account BouncePounce dynamics and air resistance.
To generate the swinging movement of the robot, the team developed a Model Predictive Operating System (MPC) that repeats the Constant process based on updated information about the ball position. This allows the robot to adjust mid-swing if the prediction changes.
The researchers tested their robot with 150 balls for every type of shot, drive and heel. The success rates were consistent at 88.4% for loops, 89.2% for pork chops and 87.5% for discs. Average ball output speeds measured approximately 11 meters per second (25 mph).
The researchers note that table tennis presents unique challenges compared to other tasks, which are deliberately, impulsive contact with exceptional speed and accuracy, all, while at the same time the robot controls and predicts the path of the ball.
Earlier table tennis robots have made an effort. Some required large systems that move the paddle above the table, but could not easily be adjusted for other tasks. Others used industrial robot arms that were too heavy to speed up quickly enough for quick play.
The adapted five-degree of the team of the team looks like a human arm in structure, with shoulder and elbow joints. Four powerful U10 actuators offer 34 Newton meters torque, while a fifth smaller engine controls the paddle orientation. By placing the heavy engines closer to the base and using lightweight materials elsewhere, they minimized the slowness of the arm to make rapid acceleration possible.
To make the robot succeed, Timing is everything. The system must receive camera data, predict the path of the ball, optimize a striking process and all carry out the movement within Milliseconds. The researchers have measured the response time of their system between receiving new ball observations and implementing new processes at only 7.5-16 milliseconds.
The position, orientation and speed of the paddle must all be checked precisely to reach different types of shots. For Topspinlussen, the paddle approaches from below with a 45 upward corner. For pork chops it hits from above with an 18 downward corner. Drives use a neutral flat paddle position.
Although impressive, the system can still be improved. The researchers note that their current arrangement limits incoming bullet rates and does not yet include spindle detection for incoming balls. The robot is currently also focusing on beating the ball, not on the strategic placement of returns.
Future improvements include automated shot goals, spoyal estimate and expanding the workspace of the robot to cover the entire table. These improvements would bring the system closer to playing full competitive matches against human opponents.
Provided -table tennis robot is not only built to pick up things; It is designed to move quickly and to respond in real time, just like in a real game. This shift promises more capable robots for sports, production and possibly everyday environments where things rarely stand still.
Paper overview
Methodology
The researchers developed an adapted robot arm of 5 degrees of freedom that is specifically designed for table tennis, with a weight of only 3 kg with four U10 actuators that offer 34 Nm peak couple. To follow balls, they used six Optitrack Flex 13 Motion Capture cameras on 120Hz that followed retro-reflecting tape-in-packing table tennis balls. The system uses three computers that communicate via lightweight communication and marschaing (LCM) to minimize the reaction time. For the forecast of the ball route, they have implemented a simplified dynamic model that integrates air resistance and bounce mechanics. The movement control of the robot uses an optimal control problem (OCP) formulated in a predictive controller (MPC) with a fixed horizon that repeats continuous trajectories based on updated ball positions.
Result
The robot system reached a success rate of 88% over three different shott types: loops (top spider), discs (flat) and pork chops (backspin). The average exit speed of the balls was 11 m/s, with peak speeds of a maximum of 14 m/s during testing. Positive errors were generally within the critical distance of 7.5 cm (paddle -beam) and the speed size was typically within 2 m/s after the desired battle rate. The system showed better control over vertical corners than horizontal because of the configuration of the wrist joint. The effective response time between receiving new ball observations and the implementation of new processes was measured at 7.5-16 ms.
Limits
The researchers identified various restrictions in their current implementation. Firstly, their fixed horizon MPC approach means that the current Armstatus is not guaranteed close to the new calculated solution, which may result in large route adjustments. Secondly, the ARM needs additional control authority on the pulse to control certain battle corners more accurately. Thirdly, the system is currently limited to beat a single surface instead of full 3D positioning. Finally, the variable computational requirements of the forecast system created latentie problems that limited the incoming bullet rates that can be successfully tested.
Financing/disclosures
The research was supported by the AI Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. All authors are affiliated with the Biomimetic Robotics Laboratory of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Publication -Info
The article “High speed robotic table tennis swinging with lightweight hardware with model predictive control” by David Nguyen, Kendrick D. Cancio and Sangbae Kim has been submitted to appear in IEEEE ICRA 2025 and was published on Arxiv on May 2, 2025.
