



Test Cricket Great Virat Kohli announced on Monday that he had retired from the format. This comes days before India calls his team for a tour of England. Kohli scored 9,230 points in 123 games on an average of 46.85. He peaked at an average of 55 between 2011 and 2019, with his test form fell to 23.56 in the past two years. He is considered one of the safest catchers and the fastest retrievers of the ball. When did Kohli rise to quantity? “King Kohli” also brought about a revolution in the fitness culture in the dressing room of India. The Batting -legend debuted in 2011 and did not spend 30 hundreds and 31 fifties with a highest score of 254. “It is 14 years ago that I wore the Baggy Blauw in Testcricket for the first time,” he posted on Instagram, adding that the format “tested him, formed and” taught him for life. Kohli said that the decision to step out of the size was not easy, but emphasized that it felt good. “I gave everything I had and it gave me back so much more than I could have hoped.” Kohli, an inspiring figure for cricket fans in India, was the most successful test captain of the country with 40 victories and 17 defeats in 28 games before he resigned the role in 2022. What does the Global Star pension mean? His retirement means that the largest world star of Test Cricket leaves the stage and also leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. The India legend has 271 million followers on Instagram and about 68 million on X. He is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The popularity of Kohli is one of the most important factors behind the return of cricket to the Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles 2028, according to the organizers. International Cricket Council President Jay Shah paid tribute to Kohli and praised him for “an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness and dedication.” “Thanks for defending the purest size during the rise of T20 Cricket,” Shah wrote. Published by: Sam Duan Inyatulah, Louis Oelfse

