



Jackson Irvine, the leader of the National Team of Australia and German side St. Pauli, says that the lack of public support of men's football opposite transgender women is banned from women's football in the United Kingdom is disappointing. Earlier this month, the Football Association (FA) announced a ban on transgender women playing women's football from 1 June. The decision followed on the ruling of the Supreme Court on April 16, when the highest court of the UKS decided that the legal definition of a woman would be based on biological sex. The FA then changed its inclusion policy to exclude all transgender women from women's football, in line with other large sports in the UK. I did not feel that there was a lot of public representation of support or alliance in the men's competition, which was disappointing, Irvine told the Sky Sports Podcast Real Talk. We still have a long way to go in football, and especially men's football, to speak about social problems and especially when it comes to LGBTQI+ rights, where players may not feel confidently or supported to make explanations. Goal Diggers FC, a trans-inclusive Grassroots team founded in 2015, organized a Mars to Wembley to protest against the decision, which was attended by more than 100 people. The Hackney-established club, which welcomes non-binaire and transgender players, wrote an open letter to the FA with more than 1,600 supporting signatures, as a result of which the Supreme Courts decision called a spot on the reputation of the country. It is believed that around 20 transgender players are involved at the Grassroots level of the game and are supposed to be affected by the new policy. Almost 5.5 million women and girls are registered to play football in England. The small number of transvrouwen playing football in the UK simply emphasizes how hard -handed that decision was, Irvine added. Most football players would welcome every teammate in their environment, regardless of what they identify. I think the game has made progress and generation we are a more acceptable and open space. I would like to see more people stand up when rights are removed from our colleague football players. We want to ensure that everyone who plays our game has a safe and inclusive space to play the game that we all love. Irvine, 32, has spent a large part of his career in the UK and plays for Celtic, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Hibernian in Scotland, and Burton Albion and Hull City in England. He scored 14 goals in 78 performances for Australia. Prior to playing for Australia on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, Irvine joined national team colleagues in a video that was against the Gulf Nations Human Rights Record, including LGBTQI+ Rights. In women's football, various prominent players expressed themselves to support transvrouwen before and after the prohibition was published. Last month Manchester City Christmas kissed a wristband the color of the transvlag after scoring and posted a photo on Instagram. My goal today was devoted to all my trans -brothers and sisters, who had an incredibly heavy and heartbreaking week, read her caption. England Captain Leah Williamson also spoke to the support of Transvrouwen in 2022. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty images)

