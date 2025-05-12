US President Donald Trump during a conference resolution signed in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty images)

In the middle of the night, Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered the Russian Statestv to inform them that he is ready to immediately start peace talks with Ukraine on 15 May.

A day later, President Volodyymyr Zensky said that he will wait for Putin in Turkey.

“We expect Russia from 12 May to stop a complete, sustainable and reliable -the Fires and Ukraine is ready to meet,” said Zensky.

The statements of Moscow and Kyiv caught the attention of the US President of US President Donald Trump.

“I think we might see a good result of Thursday's meeting in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said during a press conference on 12 May.

The inability of the White House to end the war as promised is irritating Trump, who now blames everyone except themselves for failure.

“I believe that both leaders will be there. I have even thought about flying, I am not sure where I will be on Thursday, I have so many meetings.”

A day before, Trump sketched his expectations for a possible meeting.

“At least they will be able to determine whether a deal is possible, and if that is not the case, European leaders and the US will know where everything stands and can continue accordingly,” said Trump, who called on a “30-day unconditional ceasefire” and threatened to impose further sanctions in the case of violations, said in his truth in his truth.

Both parties have rejected direct conversations for a long time, where Ukraine says that it cannot negotiate with a counterpart that constantly breaks agreements that it had signed. Although it is unclear whether Putin would actually appear before the conversations, a source told close to the Ukrainian president of the President De Kyiv Independent that Kyiv is “ready for all options”.

Putin and Zensky met in Paris, in 2019.

(LR) President Volodymyr Zelensky and the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel Listening to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference after a top after a top about Ukraine in the Lyse Palace in Paris, France, on December 9, 2019 (Charles Platiau / Pool / AFP via Gety statements)

The back and forth

Trump has promised to end the Russian war against Ukraine in “24 hours” and later “in days”. They are months ago, and the inability of the White House to end the war as promised is irritating Trump, who now blames everyone except themselves for failure.

As a result, Russia and Ukraine try to play their bit in the peace discussion process to prevent the US from being accused of failure.

“This is a bit on a game of tennis,” Anatol Lieg, the director of the Erazia program of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told the KYIV Independent.

“The two parties beat the ball to and forth and forth. And we have to see where the ball ends,” he said, and explained that the US can blame any side it also sees when disturbing the peace efforts.

Trump and the threats of his team in April to run away from the peace process if there is no progress in the near future, Ukraine and Europe have kept alert. Kyiv has warned that a potential exit would be 'very dangerous'.

Concern will continue to exist about the US that may stop military aid and the sharing of information with Ukraine if the exit will take place.

“The military position of Ukraine would be much, much worse, and there would be a much greater risk that Ukraine would suffer a really heavy defeat and lose much more territory,” Lieg said.

The most disturbing worries are when the vast Ukrainian defense eventually burst over time.

Peace processes have taken historical months or years through several rounds of conversations to end wars, which is why a quick end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unlikely, the expert said. He added that Later this year Russia might have a bigger hunger for a compromise such as Ukraine can increase heavy victims and Russia will not be able to continue at the pace that it expects.

“Many uncertainties” remain about a potential Putin-Slazelsky meeting in Istanbul, including whether Putin would appear, although it is still “a progress,” said Oleksiy Melnyk, the co-director of foreign policy and international safety in the KYIV-based think tank Razumkov center. But Putin could mention last-minute requirements for his presence and then blame Ukraine because he did not agree, he emphasized.

Ukrainian soldiers of the 115th Brigade Mortel unit perform Morteltraining as members of the Anti-UAV unit test an FPV drone-inhibitor in Lyman, Ukraine, on 6 May 2025. (Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Both parties are “absolutely” afraid of the US who run away from the peace talks, in which Ukraine adjusts its objectives at war, such as Zensky who excludes Crimea with military means and opening up for an unconditional -fires.

Russia is now also forced to play with and shows readyness for conversations, Melnyk said.

“(Putin) understands that America or President Trump is a serious player, especially in his culture to make radical and unpredictable decisions,” Melnyk said the KYIV Independent.

He added that Russia is probably aware of “fairly strong evidence that Trump can do more things to harm the Russian economy and the Russian international position if he decides.”

Other factors that would influence the process include or Trump would be “open” for its façade cladding with Russia and its justification for the total war it started, and how skilled the Ukrainian delegation would be, especially in view of the fact that “the Russians are bloody good at playing this Russian culture,” he added.

“Russia keeps talking about peace, but his actions tell a completely different story.”

Elina Beketova, a non-resident fellow at the Democratic Resilience Program of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), argued that Russia would benefit more than Ukraine if the US withdraws from the Peace Talks procedure.

“(Russia) would probably interpret this as a green light to continue his attacks,” said Bekekova de Kyiv Independent.

This would encourage Europe to take on a greater role, according to Beketova to find a balance between Ukraine and managing its own resources.

“Russia would continue its aggressive actions, as it does now,” said the expert, emphasizes that it has not shown signs that it is “serious about de-escalation.”

In the past month there have been two “ceases -the fire”, both of which Ukraine said Russian troops have violated several times. The first was intended to last one and a half days in April. The second, represented by Moscow and was rejected by Kyiv because he was 'theoretically', lasted three days to mark the beloved Victory Day celebration of Russia.

Beketova repeated the need for a mechanism “supported by real power and unity” that forces Russia to end his war, which she said that “continuous leadership from both Europe and the US is essential”.

“Russia keeps talking about peace, but his actions tell a completely different story,” said Bekekova.