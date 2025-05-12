Sports
Cross research takes place for the complainant in the sexual attack test of hockey players
A defense lawyer who represents one of the five hockey players who tries for sexual abuse suggests that the complainant was the one who took the reins during a sexual meeting with his client.
Daniel Brown, who represents Alex Forenton, suggested during the cross -hearing that the woman Foreenton led to the bathroom to have sex after he said he didn't want to do it for the other players in the hotel room.
Brown suggested the woman who led forenton during the meeting and set boundaries that he respected.
The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, said that Forenton followed her to the bathroom and that she resigned at the performance of sex, but did not remember that he had a conversation with him about what was happening.
Forenton and his former world -hockey teammates Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote did not find sexual violence in the early hours of 19 June 2018 due to a meeting that took place in the Delta Hotel in London, Ont.
MCLEOD has also argued not guilty of being an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.
The events in the heart of the process took place like many members of the World Junior Team of Canadas 2018 in London were for a series of events that celebrated their gold medal performance.
The complainant, who has been on De Standaard via CCTV since 2 May, testified earlier that she met some players in a bar in the city center and went back to the hotel with McLeod. She and McLeod had sex, a meeting that is not part of the trial, the court heard.
The woman was naked and scared when other men then entered the room, she said. She was drunk and went on the steering machine, concerned with various sexual deeds that she believed to be the men of her, she said.
When she tried to leave, they would persuade her to come back and put an arm around her shoulders, she said.
In the meantime, the defense lawyers suggest that she has asked McLeod to call his friends into the room so that they could have some fun because she wanted a wild night.
She hired the men and asked if someone would have sex with her, the defense suggested several occasions for days of cross -hearing.
The complainant claims that she does not remember saying those things, and that they do not sound like things she would say. If she said them, she said, that would be a sign of her level of intoxication.
On Friday the woman pushed back against a defense suggestion that she was ashamed and ashamed of the choices she had made the night of the alleged incident.
She said she made the choice to drink and dance at the bar where she first met some of the accused, not to “let them do what they did back in the hotel.”
This report from the Canadian Press was first published on 12 May 2025.
