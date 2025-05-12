India Great Virat Kohli withdraws from Testcricket

New Delhi, India – India Great Virat Kohli retired on Monday from Test Cricket after playing in his glorious 14-year-old red-ball career.

Kohli made his test debut in 2011 against West -India and is the striking seizure of India since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkars in 2013.

While I get away from this format, It's not easy, but it feels good, Kohli posted on Instagram. It is 14 years ago that I was wearing the flodige blue for the first time in Testcricket. To be honest, I never thought the journey that format would take with me. It tested me, formed me and taught me lessons that are sick for life.

The 36-year-old Kohlis pension comes alone Days after Rohit Sharma stepped down Van Test Cricket, taking two senior batters from selection -for the tour from India to England. India will have to select a new skipper and reform his carpentry for the five test series from 20 June.

Kohli scored 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centures for a test average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 test competitions and was Indias most successful captain with 40 test victories.

The former India captain is One of the most profitable people in cricketwith 271 million followers on Instagram and almost 68 million on X, and he owns Batting records In the longest and the limited formats. He is expected to continue to play an international cricket day, and he is still seriously involved in the lucrative twenty20 Indian Premier Leaguewhich was suspended for a week last Friday after the escalating military tensions with Pakistan.

Kohli said that the traditions and ebb and streams of the five -day format were especially for him, including the silent grind, the long days, the small moments that nobody sees, but they stay with you forever.

I walk away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people with whom I shared the field, and for every person who felt me ​​on the way, he wrote. “I will always look back on my test career with a smile. #269, sign.

Kohli finished as Indias fourth highth highest scorer in tests after Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13.265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). He also scored the most double centuries for India in Tests seven more than the legendary tendulkar.

His crowning glory in test cricket, however, came as a captain. His 40 -test wins set a record for an India captain, who surpassed MS Dhoni (27 of 60 tests) and Sourv Ganguly (21 of 49 tests).

He finished fourth in the all time list of most victories as test captain, behind South Africas Graeme Smith (53 of 109 tests), and Australia's Ricky Ponting (48 of 77 tests) and Stephen Waugh (41 of 57 tests).

Kohli also led India to the number 1 ranking of the International Cricket Council in Test Cricket after taking over Dhoni in 2014-15, and helped his party to maintain a stronghold for five years.

In 2018 he led India to his very first win against Australia in Australia.

Speculation about Kohlis Test Future has been intensified since the five-test tour of India ended through Australia in January. After scoring a 30th test hundred in Perth, the Kohlis series put down and ended it with 190 runs in nine innings on average 23.75. Yet his impact on the game in India and around the cricket world was huge.

Thank you, Virat Kohli. An era ends in Testcricket, but the inheritance will continue forever, “the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted in a statement about X.” His contributions to Team India will be cherished forever!

