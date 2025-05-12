Sports
Empire 8 announces 2025 men's tennis all-conference selections
Herentennis | 5/12/2025 2:58:07 pm
League champion Suny Oswego was well represented because Junior Tony Marcano, first-year Miguel Garcia and head coach Tyler Glowaki Coach of the Year Honors earned because the competition announced its 2025 Mens Tennis All-Conference Awards on Monday 12 May. The Nazareth University Doubled Team Duo from Griffin Bond and Max Funicillo in the year of the year Award Team of the Year Award of the Year Award of the Year Award Award of the Year Award-Team of the Year Award of the Award Award of the Year Award. The prices are voted by the head coaches of the competition.
The competition split into an East and a West division in 2025, with a first and second singles and double team for every division. Norwich University and Thomas College each had three First Team selections to lead the East Division, while Oswego had four First Team selections and Nazareth, three to accelerate the West Division. Griffin Bond van Nazareth and Tyler Hernandez from St. John Fisher gathered All-E8 First Team Singles Honors for the second consecutive season.
Marcano, who played at the first singles for the E8 champion Lakers, finished 8-3 at First Singles, while working with Matthew Mannara to finish 10-2 in the first double for the Lakers. Marcano, a resident of Victor, NY, saved his best for the Empire 8 Championship Tournamenr, won all three singles competitions and with Mannara, all three double competitions to lead Oswego to the competition in Leiden.
The Bond and Funiciello team went 7-1 in the first double in competition game and ended 12-7 General in 2024-25. The duo rattled in the spring of a few four-match winning streaks to earn the E8 first.
Garcia, a resident of East Hampton, NY, finished 10-1 in Singles-Play and won four more doubles competitions to claim E8 Rookie of the Year Honors. He finished 1-0 at Fourth Singles, 5-1 at Fift Singles and 4-0 at Sixth Singles, while he played with third Doubles for the E8 champion Lakers. He won three double matches and a few singles matches for the Lakers in the Empire 8 tournament.
Glowaki was named Empire 8 Coach of the Year until 2025 after leading Oswego to his first Empire 8 championship in his first season as a competition member. The Lakers generally went 7-1 in competition game and rolled to the league title with victories at Hoeghton University, Thomas College and 5-1 victory at Nazareth in the E8 tournament of 2025. Five Oswego-Student athletes earned all-Empire 8 awards in 2025.
One member of each team was appointed representative of that institution in the 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Sportsman of the Year team. The Empire 8 conference emphasizes that competing with honor and integrity is an essential part of the experience of a student athlete in combination with the educational mission of an institution. These Honores have distinguished themselves and consistently display the critical properties as excellent athletes.
2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis All-Conference Selections
Player of the year: Tony Marcano, Jr., Suny Oswego
Doubles Team of the Year: Griffin Bond, Sr./Max Funiciello, Jr., Nazareth
Rookie of the Year: Miguel Garcia, Fr., Suny Oswego
Coaching staff of the year: Suny Oswego, led by head coach Tyler Glowaki
Empire 8 First Team Singles East Division
Keegan Bakke, Sr., Norwich
Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO., Norwich
Jaxson Redmond, Fr., Norwich
Camden Herrick, Fr., Thomas
Gabe McPhail, Sr., Thomas
Jeffrey Blais, Sr., Vermont State Lyndon
Empire 8 First team doubles East Division
Gavin Bonczkowski, Fr./nolan Kleinsasser, Fr., Suny Delhi
Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO./ Jaxson Redmond, Fr., Norwich
Camden Herrick, Fr./dominic Clifford, Fr., Thomas
Empire 8 First Team Singles West Division
Graham Cook, Jr., Houghton
Griffin Bond, Sr., Nazareth
Max Funicello, Jr., Nazareth
Matthew Mannara, Sr., Suny Oswego
Tony Marcano, Jr., Suny Oswego
Tyler Hernandez, SO., St. John Fisher
Empire 8 First Team Dubblers West Division
Griffin Bond, Sr./Max Funiciello, Jr., Nazareth
Matthew Mannara, Sr./enny Marcano, Jr., Suny Oswego
Tyler Yhun, Fr./Colin byer, Fr., Suny Oswego
Empire 8 Second Team Singles East Division
Devin Guerreri, SO., Suny Delhi
Nolan Kleinsasser, Fr., Suny Delhi
Stephen Hartigan, Fr., Norwich
Dominic Clifford, Fr., Thomas
Casey Duncan, Fr., Thomas
Sebastian Soto, Sr., Thomas
Wesley McINTYRE, SO., Vermont State Lyndon
Empire 8 second team Dubblers East Division
Keegan Trays, SO./GABE Legal, Fr., Norwich
Harrison Withee, Fr./nick Magiera, Gr., Thomas
Jeffrey Blais, Sr./david Gratton, Sr., Vermont State Lyndon
Empire 8 second team Singles West Division
Ricardo Alvarez Janik, Fr., Alfred
Breece Erickson, SO., Alfred
Samuel Garay, Fr., Houghton
Preston TOBOLSKI, SO., HOUGHON
Noah Britton, Jr., Nazareth
Peter Ntoga, Jr., Nazareth
Miguel Garcia, Fr., Suny Oswego
Empire 8 second team Dubblers West Division
Samuel Garay, Fr./Preston TOBOLSKI, SO., Houghton
Tyler Hernandez, Fr./Will Chubb, SO., St. John Fisher
Sean Brown, Jr./trentyn Grant, SO., St. John Fisher
2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Sportsman of the Year
Breece Erickson, SO., Alfred
William Egles, Jr., Suny Delhi
Graham Cook, Sr., Houghton
Thomas Nicol, Jr., Lesley
Griffin Bond, Sr., Nazareth
Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO., Norwich
Tyler Yhun, Fr., Suny Oswego
Mason Shute, Sr., St. John Fisher
Gabe McPhail, Sr., Thomas
Jack Senecal, SO., Vermont State Johnson
Stephen Wutzl, Sr., Vermont State Lyndon
About the Empire 8 Conference
The members of the Empire 8 conference are primarily committed for the pursuit of academic excellence and the competition is considered an excellent NCAA Division III conference. Membership has distinguished itself from its peer group for its quality institutions, lively and sporting competition, excellent services and very ethical policy and practices. His dedication to serve the educational needs of her student athletes is the characteristic of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, go to www.empire8.com and YouTube
