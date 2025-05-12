



Herentennis | 5/12/2025 2:58:07 pm League champion Suny Oswego was well represented because Junior Tony Marcano, first-year Miguel Garcia and head coach Tyler Glowaki Coach of the Year Honors earned because the competition announced its 2025 Mens Tennis All-Conference Awards on Monday 12 May. The Nazareth University Doubled Team Duo from Griffin Bond and Max Funicillo in the year of the year Award Team of the Year Award of the Year Award of the Year Award Award of the Year Award-Team of the Year Award of the Award Award of the Year Award. The prices are voted by the head coaches of the competition. The competition split into an East and a West division in 2025, with a first and second singles and double team for every division. Norwich University and Thomas College each had three First Team selections to lead the East Division, while Oswego had four First Team selections and Nazareth, three to accelerate the West Division. Griffin Bond van Nazareth and Tyler Hernandez from St. John Fisher gathered All-E8 First Team Singles Honors for the second consecutive season. Marcano, who played at the first singles for the E8 champion Lakers, finished 8-3 at First Singles, while working with Matthew Mannara to finish 10-2 in the first double for the Lakers. Marcano, a resident of Victor, NY, saved his best for the Empire 8 Championship Tournamenr, won all three singles competitions and with Mannara, all three double competitions to lead Oswego to the competition in Leiden. The Bond and Funiciello team went 7-1 in the first double in competition game and ended 12-7 General in 2024-25. The duo rattled in the spring of a few four-match winning streaks to earn the E8 first. Garcia, a resident of East Hampton, NY, finished 10-1 in Singles-Play and won four more doubles competitions to claim E8 Rookie of the Year Honors. He finished 1-0 at Fourth Singles, 5-1 at Fift Singles and 4-0 at Sixth Singles, while he played with third Doubles for the E8 champion Lakers. He won three double matches and a few singles matches for the Lakers in the Empire 8 tournament. Glowaki was named Empire 8 Coach of the Year until 2025 after leading Oswego to his first Empire 8 championship in his first season as a competition member. The Lakers generally went 7-1 in competition game and rolled to the league title with victories at Hoeghton University, Thomas College and 5-1 victory at Nazareth in the E8 tournament of 2025. Five Oswego-Student athletes earned all-Empire 8 awards in 2025. One member of each team was appointed representative of that institution in the 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Sportsman of the Year team. The Empire 8 conference emphasizes that competing with honor and integrity is an essential part of the experience of a student athlete in combination with the educational mission of an institution. These Honores have distinguished themselves and consistently display the critical properties as excellent athletes. 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis All-Conference Selections Player of the year: Tony Marcano, Jr., Suny Oswego

Doubles Team of the Year: Griffin Bond, Sr./Max Funiciello, Jr., Nazareth

Rookie of the Year: Miguel Garcia, Fr., Suny Oswego

Coaching staff of the year: Suny Oswego, led by head coach Tyler Glowaki Empire 8 First Team Singles East Division Keegan Bakke, Sr., Norwich

Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO., Norwich

Jaxson Redmond, Fr., Norwich

Camden Herrick, Fr., Thomas

Gabe McPhail, Sr., Thomas

Jeffrey Blais, Sr., Vermont State Lyndon Empire 8 First team doubles East Division Gavin Bonczkowski, Fr./nolan Kleinsasser, Fr., Suny Delhi

Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO./ Jaxson Redmond, Fr., Norwich

Camden Herrick, Fr./dominic Clifford, Fr., Thomas Empire 8 First Team Singles West Division Graham Cook, Jr., Houghton

Griffin Bond, Sr., Nazareth

Max Funicello, Jr., Nazareth

Matthew Mannara, Sr., Suny Oswego

Tony Marcano, Jr., Suny Oswego

Tyler Hernandez, SO., St. John Fisher Empire 8 First Team Dubblers West Division Griffin Bond, Sr./Max Funiciello, Jr., Nazareth

Matthew Mannara, Sr./enny Marcano, Jr., Suny Oswego

Tyler Yhun, Fr./Colin byer, Fr., Suny Oswego Empire 8 Second Team Singles East Division Devin Guerreri, SO., Suny Delhi

Nolan Kleinsasser, Fr., Suny Delhi

Stephen Hartigan, Fr., Norwich

Dominic Clifford, Fr., Thomas

Casey Duncan, Fr., Thomas

Sebastian Soto, Sr., Thomas

Wesley McINTYRE, SO., Vermont State Lyndon Empire 8 second team Dubblers East Division Keegan Trays, SO./GABE Legal, Fr., Norwich

Harrison Withee, Fr./nick Magiera, Gr., Thomas

Jeffrey Blais, Sr./david Gratton, Sr., Vermont State Lyndon Empire 8 second team Singles West Division Ricardo Alvarez Janik, Fr., Alfred

Breece Erickson, SO., Alfred

Samuel Garay, Fr., Houghton

Preston TOBOLSKI, SO., HOUGHON

Noah Britton, Jr., Nazareth

Peter Ntoga, Jr., Nazareth

Miguel Garcia, Fr., Suny Oswego Empire 8 second team Dubblers West Division Samuel Garay, Fr./Preston TOBOLSKI, SO., Houghton

Tyler Hernandez, Fr./Will Chubb, SO., St. John Fisher

Sean Brown, Jr./trentyn Grant, SO., St. John Fisher 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Sportsman of the Year Breece Erickson, SO., Alfred

William Egles, Jr., Suny Delhi

Graham Cook, Sr., Houghton

Thomas Nicol, Jr., Lesley

Griffin Bond, Sr., Nazareth

Terrance Bayly-Henshaw, SO., Norwich

Tyler Yhun, Fr., Suny Oswego

Mason Shute, Sr., St. John Fisher

Gabe McPhail, Sr., Thomas

Jack Senecal, SO., Vermont State Johnson

Stephen Wutzl, Sr., Vermont State Lyndon About the Empire 8 Conference The members of the Empire 8 conference are primarily committed for the pursuit of academic excellence and the competition is considered an excellent NCAA Division III conference. Membership has distinguished itself from its peer group for its quality institutions, lively and sporting competition, excellent services and very ethical policy and practices. His dedication to serve the educational needs of her student athletes is the characteristic of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, go to www.empire8.com and YouTube Empire 8 social media

