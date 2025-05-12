



May 12, (Will) the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association says that planning has concluded an ultramodern table tennis facility in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa. The inauguration of the facility, to become known as the Coastal Fortress, will also contain the unveiling of Luciano Esposito of Italy, as the new coach for the association. This was included in a statement signed by the chairman of the State Table Tennis Association, Mr. Ama-Bi Ebikpolade Stow, prior to the inauguration of the Multi billion Naira facility on the Oxbow-Lake Road, by Federal Mortgage Bank, Yenagoa. According to the statement, the historic event is planned at 2:00 pm on Wednesday 14 May 2025, with the Governor of Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri, as the special honorary, while the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpo, will be the guest of honor. CP Bankole Anderson, who is the chairman of the Para-Tennis Division of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF and chairman ITTF Africa Para-Table Tennis Commission, permanent member ITTF Para-Tennis Committee, will serve as chairman of the occasion and the President Tennis Federal Federation Federation,. Tikon Ishaku is expected to be the most important host. The director -general, National Sports Commission, Mr Bukola Olapade, will serve as the special guest, former club chairman and patron, apostle Dr. David Zilly Aggrey, will be the father of the day, commissioner for sport development, Dr. Daniel Igali, is the host of the event. The explanation explained that other special guests in Yenagoa Alabo Boma Iyaye are, chairman of Niger Delta Sports Festival and former Sport Commissioner in Rivers State, chairman, Huiscommissie for Youth and Sport, Hon. Tare Porri and director of Sport, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi. Volgens de verklaring zal de president, African Table Tennis Federation en Executive Vice President, International Table Tennis Federation, de heer Wahid Enitan Oshodi, ook de gelegenheid sieren, net als co-voorzitter van Niger Delta Sports Festival en voormalig voorzitter Association of Local Regernments of Nigeria (Algon), Delta State Chapter, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, will be in presence. Ook verwacht tijdens het evenement Chief Solomon Ogba, voorheen van de Delta State Sports Commission, Pastor Charles Osazuwa, voorzitter, Edo State Table Tennis Association, de heer Joe Akedesuo (bestuurslid, Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association en voorzitter, Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Electoral Electoral Electoral Electoral Electoral Electoral Commission, Dr. Singable. According to the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Boss, the facility notes the first of its kind in the country and in the Sub-Sahara Africa region, which states that Bayelsa would soon become the home base of table tennis with the completion and formal inauguration of the facility.



