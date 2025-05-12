Sturgis Tennis finishes third general in conference classification





Sturgis The Tennis team of Edwardsburg won a Wolverine Conference Championship in Sturgis on Saturday. The Trojans organized the event at Augspurger Courts. The Eddies won with 53 tournament points, they also won the total classification of the season. Vicksburg ended on the second Saturday with 51 points, which placed them on 27 for the season (second). Sturgis scored 47 points on Saturday (fourth) and ended with 23 in total to be third for the season. Sturgis had a few flight winners. SHS Girls, TR Boys win titles: Sturgis Girls, Three Rivers Boys Wrikkel Wolverine Conference titles AF Win Bulldog Boys in Mendon: Centerville Boys win John Green Invitational Gracie Perry won her flight at Second Singles and earned eight team points. The third double team of Mazie Sterling and Marlee Smith also won their flight on Saturday and earned eight team points. In the fourth doubles, the Sturgis team of Hannah Ritchie and Lilly Whitehead finished second in general. Third singles saw Katherine Steele and fourth singles Mya Eicher saw every third place. The Trojans had three flights fifth. Cora Phillips at First Singles, the first double team of Bella Currier and Arianna Terwedo Plus the second double team of Stella Barry and Chloe Clark each finished fifth. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> On Wednesday, the Trojans dropped an 8-0 decision to Portage Central. On Monday, Sturgis won a 5-3 victory over St. Joseph. In the match with St. Joseph, Sturgis won three double matches. The first double team of Currier/Terwedo won 6-2, 6-2; The second double team from Barry/Clark won 6-3, 6-3 and the fourth double team of Ritchie/Whitehead won 6-4, 6-4. In Singles Action, Perry won 6-0, 6-1 against Second Singles and Eicher won 6-1, 6-0 at Fourth Singles. The Sturgis Tennis team will participate in the regional 9 organized by Byron Center on Wednesday. Contact Sport Editor Brandon Watson at [email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bwatsonsj.

