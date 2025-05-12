In Hockey Canada sexual attack Trial, lawyer suggests the owner of sex

On a sixth day of cross-hearing, the complainant in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial was accused of initiating sexual contact in a London, Ont., Hotel room with Alex Forenton by the former NHL Players defender Daniel Brown.

Forenton, Michael Mcleod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all confronted with charges for sexual violence, as a result of the alleged incident, while players were in the city for a Hockey Canada event that celebrated their World Juniors Championship 2018. All five players have not guilty.

On Monday, Brown suggested that EM, as the complainant is publicly known, was the aggressor in the hotel room, while the boys as they were referred to by every defense lawyer, stood around her, and said they did not want sex with her, despite her requests.

Brown also suggested that EM was cheering on the players and it was frustrated that nobody would have sex with her. Are you going to me or golf? Brown said that the players in the room asked.

EM said she has a hard time accepting that she would have said that, because it doesn't sound like words that have ever come out of my mouth.

However, she remembered that she felt frustrated because the men in the room kept talking about things they wanted to see and did. But when Schuur tried to leave, she said, they had her back to a sheet laid on the floor. She said she didn't know why they kept her there.

Brown argued that at one point Foreenton was 18 at that time and that night did not go to Jacks Bar, agreed to have sex with EM, but not for the other men.

Some had said that you actually pulled him into the bathroom, said Brown, adding that a witness who was in the room will provide that account. Is it possible that you just don't remember that?

EM, who has testified that she felt very drunk and has memory heels, Brown said: I know I was standing up to go to the bathroom, and then I knew he was chasing, but admitted that it could be possible for him to pull him into the bathroom.

Brown claimed that all sexual acts that took place in the bathroom with Forenton were inspired by EM and her earlier testimony that she would have been bent over the sink without a conversation.

Brown said that EM and Forenton discussed the use of a condom and claimed that she said that one was not necessary because she had both contraception and a sunburn on her chest. EM said she didn't remember the conversation, but admitted that she was not strongly bent in the bathroom.

Perhaps (the interaction) happened exactly as you told him, and he respected exactly what you wanted to do, said Brown.

I can't remember I said or suggested (something), said em. But maybe.

Later on Monday, Lisa Carnelos Attorney started for Dillion Dub's cross -hearing of Em Carnelos is the fourth of the five defense lawyers who question EM in her version of events.

Carnelos also suggested that EM asked the players to do sexual activity with her. She said that em the players was wasting and threatened and said: well, I'm going away if they didn't have sex with her.

Maybe I made a comment about departure because I know I was trying to leave, said em. But I can't remember I said it that way.

Carnelos challenged a copy of a player who hit her ass was playful and in response to her allegations.

The crown claims that DUB has hit them on the buttocks without her permission.

On Monday, em said that the occasions of beating she remembered that she was on the white sheet and performed oral sex.

Carnelos said a player told them that some of them had friends and did not want to do anything with her. Then EM pushed back: I am confused about why they were even in the room in the first place, if that was the fact.

The court has heard that McLeod members of the Canadian World Juniors team 2018 at 2:10 am on June 19 at 2.10 am, asking who wants to be in a 3 -way quickly and wants to provide his room number. EM has testified that she saw McLeod walking around with his phone after they had consensual sex, but did not know what he texted. She said she was shocked when McLeods teammates started coming into the room.

Carnelos also suggested on Monday that EM was frustrated that the men were spread in the room, chat with each other and that they were not their central focus: these guys had fun separate from your existence, Carnelos said.

EM agreed that the men spoke to each other, but the naked woman on the sheet was their center.

I felt that I was only an object there, EM said. I felt that I was there for their entertainment.

Later, Carnelos EMS communication interviewed with two friends the day after the incidents. EM called one of her best friends, crying, when she left the hotel of the Delta Armories around 5 am in the morning of June 19. In particular, she asked what she did not respond to a worried text from that good friend shortly after that call until after 3:30 that afternoon, when she followed again.

Carnelos noted that EM SMS'TE with another colleague who was with her the night before, without revealing that something was wrong.

I was still a bit normal to go with everything that had just happened and I didn't feel good that day and I just didn't want it, I didn't get it, em said she didn't respond to her good friend before. I was not ready to talk about it yet.

On Monday the third week marked the tests, and EMS Seventh Day in the witness -Box, where she appeared via CCTV via CCTV since Friday 2 May. During two weeks of cross research, the defense focused on challenging EMS version of events and emphasizing contradictions or revised statements made to researchers or the jury.

David Humphrey, who represents McLeod, was the first to question EM and suggested that she had been the one who initiate sexual contact with the players. Humphrey said last Tuesday that EM was looking for a wild night.

Megan Savard, the lawyer for Carter Hart, suggested that Em acted in a way that the players would have believed that she agreed. From Thursday afternoon, Brown EMS account started to challenge what happened in Jacks Bar in the night of 18 June 2018.

Brown continued that line of interrogation on Monday morning, where he again suggested that EM consumed less alcohol than she had previously claimed due to smaller drink sizes served in jackets on the discount in Dollar-Beer Night. On Friday he presented the jury with a small plastic shotglas obtained from Jacks Bar, used for Jgerbombs, of which he said it had only half an ounce of liquid.

On Monday he presented the plastic cups that were used for beer, of which he said it was a third of the size of a normal beer. EM argued that she is not usually a beer drinker and that she did not know better about the portion size.

I think it's something you knew and deliberately stopped because you wanted to give the impression that you had more alcohol than you, said Brown.

Browns probing also changed to EMS weight. She had previously testified that she was 120 pounds in the night of the alleged incident, but according to her medical files, Brown said she was 138 pounds. He said she had access to those medical records and wondered why she did not tell the jury her actual weight.

Perhaps you tried to leave the jury with the impression that you were much smaller than you were to emphasize the difference in size between yourself and the players, he said.

EM said she told the court what she had estimated at that time, not what was in the medical records.

So you just said what you said at the time, Brown said. Instead of telling us the truth.

On Tuesday, Julianna Greenspan lawyer for Cal Foote will be the last lawyer to be the Cross Examine EM

AthleticsS Hailey Salvian and then Robson reported remotely from Toronto.

(Photo: Minas Panagiotakis / Getty images)