Switzerland excludes us with men's hockey worlds





Herning, Denmark last year Second Switzerland excluded the 3-0 of the United States and the Americans handed their first loss in the Ice Hockey World Championship on Monday. Damien Riat, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dean Kukan scored in the group B match in Herning. Net-Minder Leonardo Genoni stopped 23 shots in front of the shutout. Give the honor to Switzerland, said American coach Ryan Warsofsky. But I know that our group has much more in it. Well, regroup and get ready to play Norway. Riat transferred Switzerland with 7:14 in the first period, so that the puck was diverted from the air into the goal. It was the first goal that the US admits at the tournament. The second followed 3:13 later by Siegenthaler from the blue line. Kukan's came from the top of the left circle halfway through the last period. “After the first goal we did better, we got in more and more and exclude them, said Swiss forward Kevin Fiala. Fiala recorded an assist in his first game on the worlds. He joined the Swiss late after his Los Angeles Kings were eliminated in the first round from the NHL -Play -offs. The American goalkeeper Joey Daccord made 24 Saves. The US defeated Denmark 5-0 and Hungary 6-0 in the first two games and will be confronted with Norway on Wednesday. At the end of Monday, Martin Necas struck twice and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists when the title defender Czech Republic used a mid-period of four goals to illuminate 7-2 in Herning beyond Denmark. Nick Oleesen also had a goal and an assist for Denmark. In Stockholm, Sweden stood 2-1 on the Aarts Rival Finland on goals by Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin for a third victory in the regulation of three games, and Austria prevailed above Slovakia with 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

