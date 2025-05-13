The Sports Researcher: Chroniciting of the key compositions, economic and political forces of Eleite Sport and the Olympic movements.

Trump administration The US Senate confirmed Monica CrowleyBy 52-45, as assistant-state secretary and head of the United States protocol, with responsibilities for large events, including the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2028 in Los Angeles.

She was nominated December 4, 2024 by President Donald Trump” To serve as an ambassador, assistant -Secretary and head of the United States of America protocol. Monica becomes the administration representative for large events hosted by the US, including the 250th birthday of America in 2026, the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

During my first term, Monica did incredible work as an assistant secretary of the treasury for public affairs. For her exceptional service she received the Alexander Hamilton Award, the highest honor that the department was given.

Russia Russian Minister of Sport Mikhail DegyarevThe head of the Russian Olympic Committee also continued to play against ban on Russian athletes, but said it is important to maintain positive contacts for the future:

“Whether Course, the Assessment of the Decision to Disqualify Our Athletes from International Tournaments in Many Sports is Unambiguous: This is Happening for Political Reasons, this is discrimination. It is unfair that we are deprived of the flag and anthem at the empics. Neverberthess, Slamming the by and Burning Bridges is the Wrong Way.

“Our main goal remains a full return to world sports. There is a high confidence that membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the IOC will be restored in the near future, and in 2028 Russia will be able to compete in the Olympic Games under his own flag and anthem. This summer. This summer.

He added that a boycott of Russia -part against the recommended IOCS sanctions is not taken into account:

'[T]He Soviet Union, despite all the international problems during the Cold War, acted consistently at the Olympic Games and did not refuse. If we refuse, the level of our training in 1-2 generations of athletes will decrease and the return to the World Portarena will hardly be triumphant.

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee The influential Sports company Journal appointed usopc chief executive Sarah Hirshland As a sports manager of the year before 2025, as a result of the success of the American team as the best medal winner at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the price of the Winter Olympics from 2034 to Salt Lake City.

Hirshland joined the USOPC in 2018 when the organization is in the depths of the Larry Nassar Scandal and has revised the management team and has worked to successfully expand its reach and financing, while retaining the American medal-winning performance.

Artistic swimming Paris 2024 Olympic Team Silver Medalinner Anita Alvarez was the danger at the end of her solo -free routine on the World Aquatics Championships 2022, but was saved by Coach Andrea Fuentes (ESP).

What now? Participate in the Air Force, such as People Reported that Alvarez signed up last summer and completed her basic training in January on Joint Base San Antonio Lackland. She is part of the Military World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which employs athletes, so that they can continue to train, but also to serve. She is the 15th Olympian in the WCAP and will prepare to compete on LA28, but with the Air Force behind it.

Ice hockey By the IIHF Mens World Championship In Denmark and Sweden, Switzerland wake the US on Monday, 3-0, as a custodian Leonardo Genoni 23 shots turned.

The Swiss got up 2-0 in the first period, with goals from Damien Riat at 12:46 and defender Jonas Siegenthal at 3:59 PM. The second period was scoreless and then defender Dean Kukan A third goal added at 11:41 of the third for the final score.

The Czech Republic leads group B on 3-0, followed by the Swiss on 2-1 and the US on 2-1. Germany is 2-0 and will play against Norway tomorrow. The top four in this eight group will continue to the quarterfinals, with the last group match on 20 May.

Table tennis Positive news from the International Table Tennis Federation, which released the financial statements of 2023 and 2024, with a turt-torofit Of his commercial arm, world table tennis:

In 2024, WTT recorded its very first profit, which contributed to the ITTF group consolidated profit of USD 1.5 million.

Most startups take a few years to achieve profitability when building their activities and establish their presence on the market. That WTT has achieved this in less than five years and has been approved by the ITTF-annual general meeting within the quadrennial prediction of 2021-2024 a clear signal of the viability of the models. A real proof of concept. …

In 2019 our income from the commercial and events in 2019 was 16 million USD. In 2024 this has grown more than 52 million USD. More than triple! A success achieved without diluting the ITTF reserve that remains stable on USD 6.8 million.

This is not only growth; It is transformation.

The report Shows an increase in the event-related income that the federation share of Olympic television money does not count from $ 32.96 million in 2023 to $ 52.78 million in 2024. Total turnover with a share of the IOC money that has been reached between the matches between the matches between the matches between $3.

The costs also went up; The costs related to tournaments rose by $ 13 million, but the total increase was from $ 49.21 million in 2023 to $ 59.64 million in 2024, leaving a surplus of $ 1.51 million behind. The total assets rose to $ 49.13 million, with reserves of $ 6.80 million.

Solid and trending up, and the ITTF will make a large commercial trip to the US with its first WTT United States from 3-13 July in Las Vegas, with $ 1.55 million in prize money.

Wrestle Police in Columbus, Ohio has one Prostitution Operation on Friday evening, arresting 16 men who responded to an online advertisement for escort services. Among them was Rio 2016 Olympic Freestyle champion Kyle SnyderNow 29, who has now reportedly paid an undercover officer for a sexual law. He was arrested on the spot and will appear in court on 19 May.

