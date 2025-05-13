Sports
Recruitment: Michigan Football certainly at the top for four -star CB
The Michigan Wolverines have a busy piece on the recruitment path. Michigan organizes a number of important visits in the coming month or so, and more goals start to set commitment dates. In fact, one of them announces on Monday (May 12).
We have a lot to reach in today's recruitment round.
Michigan with a good reputation with four -star CB
2026 four -star cornerback Other Clarke Has many good options as one of the best defensive backs in the country. He can go to almost every school he wants, and Michigan is at the forefront of his recruitment so far.
Absolutely at the top, Clarke told ON3S EJ Holland ($). Top group, but probably number 1. There is something about Ann Arbor. It feels like home.
Clarke was visiting last month and could see a practice up close. The coaching style is one thing that noticed him.
I really enjoyed it there, Clarke said. They have a great environment. I thought it was great to be near the coaches. I really enjoyed seeing practice. It was really competitive. If you are weakened, the coaches will approach you. She coached hard. I liked that.
A coach Clarke has specifically spent a lot of time talking to defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan. He is convinced that Morgan can do great things for him.
I love coach Morgans Knowledge, Clarke added. I love the way he coaches. He is really smart. If I go there, I think he can help me become a better man. I also really enjoyed talking to coach (Sherrone) Moore. I love his story and how far he gets.
We should hear a final decision from Clarke this summer. He has planned official visits to Michigan, Kentucky, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He also visited SMU.
Four -star CB set to announce the university's decision
2026 four -star cornerback Jordan Thomas is planning to announce his university decision today. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
Very excited, Thomas said ON3S Steve Wiltfong ($). It has been a long journey. It is really exciting. I have been dreaming of this day for a long time.
Thomas is looking for a school that knows what they are going to do with him, and he wants to be able to grow along the way, both as a football player and as a person.
Just somewhere where I can go where they know me, they appreciate me, where they have a plan for me, Thomas said. Somehow I have a great relationship with them with like -minded individuals where I can be challenged to be good in all aspects of life.
All five programs have a fighting opportunity on Monday and we will know the final decision soon enough.
They are all great programs, Thomas said. They all did a great job to recruit me.
Michigan an early competition for five -star WR
Michigan is clearly incredibly busy recruiting the class of 2026, but work is also being done with 2027 recruits. A target The Wolverines work hard to land is five -star wide recipient Monshun -Sales.
It is very early in his recruitment, but Michigan is currently in a good place. The sale has so far mentioned four schools and the Wolverines are one of them.
At the moment, probably LSU, Michigan, Indiana and Missouri, the sale told On3s willtfong ($).
Michigan is not only one of the sales top schools at the moment, but at some point the Wolverines were actually in the lead.
Michigan was my best school at one point, Sales said. Everything about Michigan. They have Donaven (McCulley) above that. They treat me like I'm already there. They show me so much love. Coach (Ron) Bellamy came here and offered me. I went up for a game. He is a great person and a great man.
Michigan has struggled in recent years when it comes to introducing elite wide recipient talent, so a commitment to the sale would be enormous for the program.
Fasting
- 2026 four -star edge Carter Meadows Limited his list of college options to four, and Michigan made the cut.
- 2026 Three-star defensive Lineman Brian Harris Will announce his decision on May 23.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.maizenbrew.com/2025/5/12/24426691/michigan-football-recruiting-andre-clarke-jordan-thomas-monshun-sales
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Smerconish Survey: Did the First Pope of America chose Trump to contrast?
- Is this the first rupture error in the movie?
- Water warning issued in the UK experience is 'abnormally dry' spring | British news
- Seasonal review: Successful Run For Georgia Southern Men's Tennis In 2025 is building a stable basis
- FDA moves to ban fluoride supplements for children and remove important tools for dentists: Shot
- XI takes place with the Brazilian-Xinhua president
- Trump gives an ultimatum to Iran in the offbeat speech to Saudi leaders when he announces the end of the sanctions in Syria
- Brussels Insider blows the lid on the hard line of the line of the hard line, the EU will appear on Keir Starmer as “reset” to weave
- Trump to remove all American sanctions against Syria DW 05/14/2025
- Junaid Akbar descends as chief of the PAC
- Trump to raise sanctions against Syria – when he announces an agreement of $ 600 billion with Saudi Arabia | US News
- Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Prospect