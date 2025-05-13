Recruitment: Michigan Football certainly at the top for four -star CB

The Michigan Wolverines have a busy piece on the recruitment path. Michigan organizes a number of important visits in the coming month or so, and more goals start to set commitment dates. In fact, one of them announces on Monday (May 12).

We have a lot to reach in today's recruitment round.

Michigan with a good reputation with four -star CB

2026 four -star cornerback Other Clarke Has many good options as one of the best defensive backs in the country. He can go to almost every school he wants, and Michigan is at the forefront of his recruitment so far.

Absolutely at the top, Clarke told ON3S EJ Holland ($). Top group, but probably number 1. There is something about Ann Arbor. It feels like home.

Clarke was visiting last month and could see a practice up close. The coaching style is one thing that noticed him.

I really enjoyed it there, Clarke said. They have a great environment. I thought it was great to be near the coaches. I really enjoyed seeing practice. It was really competitive. If you are weakened, the coaches will approach you. She coached hard. I liked that.

A coach Clarke has specifically spent a lot of time talking to defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan. He is convinced that Morgan can do great things for him.

I love coach Morgans Knowledge, Clarke added. I love the way he coaches. He is really smart. If I go there, I think he can help me become a better man. I also really enjoyed talking to coach (Sherrone) Moore. I love his story and how far he gets.

We should hear a final decision from Clarke this summer. He has planned official visits to Michigan, Kentucky, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He also visited SMU.

Four -star CB set to announce the university's decision

2026 four -star cornerback Jordan Thomas is planning to announce his university decision today. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Very excited, Thomas said ON3S Steve Wiltfong ($). It has been a long journey. It is really exciting. I have been dreaming of this day for a long time.

Thomas is looking for a school that knows what they are going to do with him, and he wants to be able to grow along the way, both as a football player and as a person.

Just somewhere where I can go where they know me, they appreciate me, where they have a plan for me, Thomas said. Somehow I have a great relationship with them with like -minded individuals where I can be challenged to be good in all aspects of life.

All five programs have a fighting opportunity on Monday and we will know the final decision soon enough.

They are all great programs, Thomas said. They all did a great job to recruit me.

Michigan an early competition for five -star WR

Michigan is clearly incredibly busy recruiting the class of 2026, but work is also being done with 2027 recruits. A target The Wolverines work hard to land is five -star wide recipient Monshun -Sales.

It is very early in his recruitment, but Michigan is currently in a good place. The sale has so far mentioned four schools and the Wolverines are one of them.

At the moment, probably LSU, Michigan, Indiana and Missouri, the sale told On3s willtfong ($).

Michigan is not only one of the sales top schools at the moment, but at some point the Wolverines were actually in the lead.

Michigan was my best school at one point, Sales said. Everything about Michigan. They have Donaven (McCulley) above that. They treat me like I'm already there. They show me so much love. Coach (Ron) Bellamy came here and offered me. I went up for a game. He is a great person and a great man.

Michigan has struggled in recent years when it comes to introducing elite wide recipient talent, so a commitment to the sale would be enormous for the program.

Fasting

2026 four -star edge Carter Meadows Limited his list of college options to four, and Michigan made the cut.