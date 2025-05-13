“God built this miracle”: hockey player died 16 minutes, says he spoke to God

Christian Analysis

Another remarkable story arose about a supernatural encounter during a near-death experience.

In a powerful new episode of the Never Nomad's podcastBilly and Isabella Garaffa shared their incredible story. Billy went into a cardiac arrest in the middle of a hockey game and was dead on the ice for 16 minutes. But although he was physically dead, he was never spiritually alive again.

A prayer for the game

Before he got on the ice that day, Billy prayed for protection. What he did not know was that prayer would be the scene for one of the most in -depth events in his life.

Just in the game Billy collapsed. His heart had stopped. Chaos broke around him, but while people clambered to save him, Billy says he already encountered something supernatural.

“I could smell the sweetest scent,” Billy recalls. “I felt the Holy Spirit lead me.”

He describes to leave his body and then be dressed in a peace and love that was so more powerful than life itself. “That felt like real life,” he says.

The call of a woman and a miracle in motion

From the stands, Isabella felt that something was wrong when she saw him on the floor: “I just shouted:” Jesus, help him! “

Her desperate cry then echoed in medical professionals. Looking back, Billy and Isabella both see God's hand every detail the right people in the right place orchestrate at the right time.

“Everything is orchestrated,” says Billy. “There is no other explanation.”

A heart prepared for a miracle

In a stunning discovery, doctors discovered that Billy's Hart had grown rare collateral artery ships that helped to make blood flow, even when his heart stopped.

“It is as if God has built this miracle in advance in me,” Billy shares.

But the miracle went much further than the physical. Billy describes his near-death experience as a journey to God's presence, a meeting that has changed him forever.

“He wants us to be in his presence. He wants to talk to you,” says Billy.

Belief in fear

Because of their story, Billy and Isabella want others to know that God is absolutely real, his love is powerful and that he brings peace, even in the middle of the chaos.

“Faith does not mean that you don't feel fear,” Isabella shares. “But even out of fear, you can know his peace.”

Billy's witness is a memory that God always works, even if we can't see it, and that his love is a transforming power in our lives. “The war is being won,” explains Billy. “He invites us to his love.”

You can hear the full conversation about theNoom Nomads website. Whether that is possible Listen to the audio here.Or View the full story with photos of the event On YouTube.

