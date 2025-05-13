Sports
“God built this miracle”: hockey player died 16 minutes, says he spoke to God
Christian Analysis
Another remarkable story arose about a supernatural encounter during a near-death experience.
In a powerful new episode of the Never Nomad's podcastBilly and Isabella Garaffa shared their incredible story. Billy went into a cardiac arrest in the middle of a hockey game and was dead on the ice for 16 minutes. But although he was physically dead, he was never spiritually alive again.
A prayer for the game
Before he got on the ice that day, Billy prayed for protection. What he did not know was that prayer would be the scene for one of the most in -depth events in his life.
Just in the game Billy collapsed. His heart had stopped. Chaos broke around him, but while people clambered to save him, Billy says he already encountered something supernatural.
“I could smell the sweetest scent,” Billy recalls. “I felt the Holy Spirit lead me.”
He describes to leave his body and then be dressed in a peace and love that was so more powerful than life itself. “That felt like real life,” he says.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQ83AL8GPE
The call of a woman and a miracle in motion
From the stands, Isabella felt that something was wrong when she saw him on the floor: “I just shouted:” Jesus, help him! “
Her desperate cry then echoed in medical professionals. Looking back, Billy and Isabella both see God's hand every detail the right people in the right place orchestrate at the right time.
“Everything is orchestrated,” says Billy. “There is no other explanation.”
A heart prepared for a miracle
In a stunning discovery, doctors discovered that Billy's Hart had grown rare collateral artery ships that helped to make blood flow, even when his heart stopped.
“It is as if God has built this miracle in advance in me,” Billy shares.
But the miracle went much further than the physical. Billy describes his near-death experience as a journey to God's presence, a meeting that has changed him forever.
“He wants us to be in his presence. He wants to talk to you,” says Billy.
Belief in fear
Because of their story, Billy and Isabella want others to know that God is absolutely real, his love is powerful and that he brings peace, even in the middle of the chaos.
“Faith does not mean that you don't feel fear,” Isabella shares. “But even out of fear, you can know his peace.”
Billy's witness is a memory that God always works, even if we can't see it, and that his love is a transforming power in our lives. “The war is being won,” explains Billy. “He invites us to his love.”
You can hear the full conversation about theNoom Nomads website. Whether that is possible Listen to the audio here.Or View the full story with photos of the event On YouTube.
More amazing stories:
“He's really”: her father told her that Jesus was a hoax, then she died and met him face to face
'Itsrea-L': Woman dies, meet Jesus face to face in heaven, returns with a message
Man says he visited heaven, Jesus met during the near-death experience: “I was a walking dead man”
'I looked at none other than Jesus Christ': near-Death experience brings people eye insight with God
|
Sources
2/ https://cbn.com/news/us/god-built-miracle-hockey-player-died-16-minutes-says-he-spoke-god
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The accusation of false diploma was reported by Jokowi as slander, 24 people had been examined by the police
- Qatar News Agency
- Tiffany Trump welcomes little boy Alexander, the 11th grandchild of President Donald Trump
- Morning Chirps: Two coaching of mallancings filled, Reichel injured
- A new geopolitical order emerges with Türkiye in its center: the Turkish president
- 2025 NCAA Di Women's Tennis Championship: Bracket, Scores, Scheme
- Trump fulfills the new Syrian leader
- The deadly air raids in Myanmar have increased despite the armistice since the earthquake
- Trump has “a little problem” with Tim Cook doing iPhones in India
- The EU will not accept British style tariffs with Trump, the ministers said -politico
- Patriots DT Barmore has been made available for football activity, 'Good Feeling Feeling'
- Hepatitis A has occurred in LA County. Why do you need to know?