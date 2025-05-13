Can this ping-pong robot surpass you?





Time-lapse photos show a ping-pong-playing robot that performs a top-spin hit. Credit: Courtesy or David Nguyen, Kendrick Cancio and Sangbae Kim The newest in Ping-Pong Playing Robots has performed its predecessors better and will soon be able to surpass the batter speeds of top people, according to his makers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technologys (MIT) Biomimetic Robotics Laboratory. The team designed the Multijointed robot arm to use a standard ping-pong paddle and hit an incoming ball to a precise location on a table. They report that initial tests show that the robot has an efficiency percentage of around 88%and an average battle rate of 11 meters per second. The results of the experiments will be presented in one paper by the Ieee International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Atlanta, US, later this month. The paper has not yet been rated by Peer. According to the researchers, further Tweaks have since resulted in the recordings of up to 19 m/s, which is faster than existing Ping-Pong playing systems and approaches the possibilities of advanced human players who can return balls with speeds of 21-25 m/s. The problems that solve, specifically related to intercepting objects very quickly and accurately, may be useful in scenarios in which a robot has to perform dynamic maneuvers and plans where the end effect will meet an object, in real time, says study co-author and graduated student, David Nguyen. If you are thinking of the spectrum of control problems in robotics, we have on one final manipulation, which is usually slow and very accurate, such as picking up an object and ensuring that you grab it well. On the other hand, you have locomotion, which is about being dynamic and adapting to disruptions in your system. Ping-pong is in between. You still do manipulation, because you have to be exactly in touching the ball, but you have to touch it within 300 milliseconds. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQYKFI_MYLM The robot arm is attached to one end of a standard ping-pong-table and surrounded by various fast movement shelter cameras to follow balls that bounce there. An algorithm uses this to predict what speed and paddle orientation the arm must perform to touch an incoming ball with a certain type of swing: loop (or top spider), drive (upright) or heel (backspin). A big thing about table tennis is predicting the spider and the trajectory of the ball, given how your opponent gets in, what information is that an automatic balwerper will not give you, says study co-author and graduate student of MIT, Kendrick Cancio. A robot like this could simulate the maneuvers that would make an opponent in a game environment, in a way that helps people play and improve. In its current form, the robot has limited mobility and reach and can usually return balls that arrive at the center line of the table within a half -lunar area. In the future, the engineers are planning to set up the bone on a platform on wheels to enable it to set it more off the table and to return a wider variety of shots. We investigate how the techniques used when playing ping-pong can translate into a more generalized system, such as a humanoid or anthropomorphic robot that can do many different, useful things, cancel.





