Philadelphia Cricket Club provided a brilliant change of pace on the PGA Tour, where the course organized the Truist championship for the first time last week.

With Quail Hollow who organized the PGA championship in the coming days, the Truist championship required a different location this year. When the North Carolina course organized the PGA championship earlier in 2017, it was Eagle Point that came in to organize the PGA Tour event.

Quail Hollow fits with the longer strikers, with Rory McIlroy winning there four times before. But that was not the case with Philadelphia Cricket Club, who asked a number of very different questions.

It was remarkable that Sepp Sepp Sepp and Shane Lowry are far from the longest batters on the PGA Tour, but for a large part of Sunday it seemed that it would come to the two men to decide the winner of the Truist Championship.

Smylie Kaufman issues his opinion about the Philadelphia cricket club with a characteristic event on the PGA Tour

It made a nice change from some of the more monotonous courses on the PGA Tour schedule. Few will remember TPC Louisiana and TPC Craig Ranch very lovingly.

Some would probably like to see Philadelphia Cricket Club playing more often on the calendar. But speaking on the Smylie show, Smylie Kaufman explained the problems that the course had last week when organizing a characteristic event.

The Philly fans were great. Not as many fans as I thought there would be for this event. But it turns out that they are limited, I think it was 17,500 every day, which is a bit light. That is especially just trying to get people on the golf course, he said.

I would say it was not a very good specification golf course because everything gives up, all these holes walk side by side. There were a few holes where all fans would actually collect. There were holes, like the 14th hole, that par three that was 91 meters that there was no good vantage point unless you were on the left, because the cart path runs far below the green surface. Even the third hole, you couldn't even come there until the other side of the third hole at the fourth tee [was clear]. So I didn't think it was necessarily the best specporting golf course.

A golf course that you would like to play, but not as many people as I hoped there was there and I think that was much more a location, just try to make sure that you do not want a place overcrowded, and just make sure you can get people in the area.

What Rory Mcilroy thought of the Philadelphia Cricket Club

The weather seemed to help defend the course as the week progressed. But it really seemed to offer a pretty strict test, where very few players could keep the Bogeys off the card all week.

You would imagine that many players would get the course more tired if it were a regular game on the schedule. However, it seemed that they embraced the challenge.

And for the tournament, Rory McIlroy explained what he thought of the layout.

I played the back nine yesterday. Today I played the front nine. It is very similar to many of these old school courses that have been renovated in recent years. Many trees have been brought. The green complexes are the interesting of the golf course for me, he said.

It feels a bit like a smaller version of Oak Hill, not much strategy of the tee because there are no real dangers. There are some fairway bunkers, but if you avoid it, the rough are not that long, so it's not a huge fine.

A bit simple from the tee, I think, is the best way to describe it, but make sure you are with the second recordings under the hole and the Greens try to learn a little more. Yes, a kind of smaller, shorter version of Oak Hill is a kind of how I see the course.

At the very least, the Truist championship seems to have reinforced the calls for the PGA Tour to look at some of the locations they regularly go, with so many interesting parts of the country that is currently being overlooked.