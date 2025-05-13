Expert analysts, stationed in distant places, watch Tennessee football via telescopes. They can somehow see six months ahead, beyond the Florida game, all the way to Vanderbilt.

They are almost unanimous by saying that the volunteers will probably not be so good, but they think they have seen exciting, tasty potential, maybe even the Pop Cake Bus.

They do not rank Tennessee under the top 25 teams in the country. They don't see Josh Heupels the fifth edition that deserves a place in the play -offs. One head said that big sec program posts.

Oh my, what do you think of that?

Did Nicos Dad do it? Is this the start of a recession? Has that transfer portal forced an adversators? Float is not nearly as fun as incitement.

Expert analysts have names. ESPNS Mark Schlabach is famous. He covered Georgia Football for the Constitution of Atlanta Journal while he was still a student. Call that a milestone.

Joel Klatt from Fox Sports was oneThree -year -old Starter Atquarterback For Colorado.

Bryan Driskellof Athlon played for the Salisbury Sea -Meeuwen. He coached Duquesne, Muhlenberg College, Christopher Newport University, Wittenberg and Defiance. I had to look up two of those places.

Brad Crawford only supplied the figures of the latest poll of 247 writers. Don't shoot at the messenger.

The SouthEasters Conference is well represented in their top 25s. In general, Texas stands for Georgia, improved Alabama and surprising Florida. Rising LSU, South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss are Honorees. Some experts include Texas A&M and Oklahoma on their lists.

The 247 survey said a lot. It has awarded points based on voting. Tennessee had 20. Alabama had 110.

What can this be like, do you ask? Well, hip is 0-4 against Kirby Smart and Georgia. Tennessee plays in Alabama and Florida. George W. Bush was president the last time the vols won in Tuscaloosa and the swamp.

There is another pattern. Tennessee under Heupel has lost one match every season that should not have losing it. Pitt, Arkansas, Missouri and South Carolina were the malfunctions.

The experts logic for downgrading Tennessee fits my questions and reservations uncertainty with Quarterback (Joey of Jake), youth with a broad receiver, offensive line reconstruction, best cornerback set aside by injury.

I expected Linebackers to improve during spring training. Too much time missed too much. I was disappointed that Rickey Gibson was made public with his transfer threat to press an increase in the NIL fund. That made me wondered about the dressing room culture, togetherness and loyalty.

There was other sparrows. Donte Thornton has not really helped to recruit by saying that Tennessee does not have the same wide receiving routes that have the most pro-style violations.

Big Nic Iamaleava said that Tennessee Nico has briefly approved by not offering enough blockers to protect his millionaire or game makers to catch his almost perfect passes. I thought the supporting cast was about as good as the Quarterback, but Dad made a point.

Playing better and recipients with better hands could have shown Nico better. More accurate deep throws may have raised the status of Thorntons and made it happy.

I expected Tennessee to add an experienced playmaker to the recurring recipient group. It didn't. De Vols has fallen short of evaluations, recruitment or development of attacking rulers in four years. They must be absorbed with transfers. They acquired two likely starters. I thought they needed three.

The Nico Clan has locked up hips management at the Quarterback position. There were rumors about Nico again at the end of last season. If the coach had guessed, Iamaleava could go for greener grass, if he had immediately sought a potential starting replacement, he would probably have lost a young QB that stands in line.

Indeed, Tennessee Football lost land from 2024 to 2025. The Vols was ashamed of the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes dominated both lines of scrimmage. The passing game Tennessee did not do much.

Tennessees Recruiting Class was arranged 11th of the country. That sounds good, but it was eighth in the sec.

247 Sports said that 12 sec teams acquired more transfer talent than Tennessee. Ole Miss brought 28 transfers. De Vols didn't need much, but I thought they needed more than seven. Aguilar can prove to be the most important addition.

This entire discussion was linked to some opinions of experts. If Tennessee exceeds expectations, if it is better than 8-4, the top 25 talk is disputed. As the coach often says, GA Vols.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address [email protected].