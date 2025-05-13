Vs Veldhockey | USA Field Hockey to host Webinar -Series about the game commentary

USA Field Hockey is happy to share an upcoming webinar series aimed at the commentary at stake. To offer those who are interested in commenting and who are already informing behind the microphone, USA Field Hockey works together with Simon Mason, world -famous voice of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Eurohockey Federation.

The first part of the webinar series, entitled Talk a good game the first halfWill take place on Tuesday 3 June 2025 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm et. The agenda for this free webinar will contain Simon that present topics, including the purpose of commentary, on-site versus in-studio, used common language, trust and support your counterpart, recording statistics, stories and play-by-play and the use of your voice. There will also be a special time for questions and answers. Questions can be emailed to [email protected] prior to the webinar.

Link for 'the first half'

The second part of the webinar series, Talk a good game in the second half Become a paid educational course that is open to American field hockey members and non-members. Here Simon diving and deliver more best practices will be extended on common themes from the first half and show game clips. More information soon.

Simon has been a global hockey commentator since 2010 and works for and on tournaments for the FIH, BCC Sport (England), Eurohockey Federation, TNT (England) and England Hockey. For the past 15 years he has commented at every level of the game, from domestic competitions to the final of Olympic Games. The most striking is one of the voices of the RIO 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games and World Cups 2010 and 2014. He has treated more than 300 FIH Hockey Pro League matches, including the final for both the FIH and the TNT. He has experience with both on site and in-studio delivery.