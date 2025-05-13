Jannik Sinner overcomes Jesper de Jong in Rome hindered | ATP Tour





Match report Sinner overcomes De Jong in Rome Italian competing at the first event since Australian Open May 12, 2025 Peter Staples/ATP Tour Jannik Sinner chases his 20th title on tour level and second on Italian soil.

By Sam Jacot Four sets played, four sets won for Jannik Sinner on his return to Tour this week in the Internazionali BNL Ditalia in Rome. The Italian won the victory for more than three months on Saturday in his first match against Mariano Navone and supported that on Monday with a new stable view against the Dutch Lucky Loser Jong de Jong, 6-4, 6-2. For a vocal Italian crowd on Campo Centrale, Sinner let a break take advantage in the first set, but responded quickly to continue. The World No. 1 then went through the gears in the second set against De Jong, who injured his right pols when he slipped in the second set on 1-3, 40/15. Sinner helped De Jong stand up before passing a towel the 24-year-old. The world No. 93 received a medical time-out on 2-3, with its wrist heavily tied up. The Dutchman, who defeated Joao Fonseca in Estoril last month, was able to continue, but was heavily hindered and often shook his wrist between points. “It was a completely different match than the first, different circumstances,” said Sinner. “I felt that I started the game very well and then I had a drop and he played a little better. I tried to understand what was going on and luckily I broke him again at 4-4, which gave me confidence to continue. The second set went how things went. He injured himself. He is a great player and more a great person and I wish him nothing.” You can also like: Sinner Troost de Jong Na Enge Rome Fall With an hour, 35 minutes' win, Sinner expanded his winning series to 23 games and improved to 61-0 against players who were outside the top 20 in the PIF ATP ranking list since the start of the US Open 2023. Sinner moved freely and hit the ball with clean timing in just his second game since he won his third major on the Australian Open in January. The best seed was aggressive on return and won 71 percent of the points on De Jongs's second Serve, according to Infosys ATP statistics. He was close to the basic line to dictate the most important points and sealed victory at his first match point. In the fourth round in Rome for the fourth time, Sinner will then meet Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentinian, a recent semi-finalist in Madrid, defeated Sebastian ofer 6-2, 6-4. Cerundolo defeated Sinner in the previous Lexus ATP Head2head meeting of the couple in Rome in 2023, with the series on 2-2 in general.

