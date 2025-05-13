



Nigerias Top -arranged table tennis star, Quadri Aruna, will lead the load of the country during the ITTF World Championships Final in Doha, Qatar, if the continent continues his search for a historic first medal at the prestigious event, does extra reports. The tournament will take place from 16 to 25 May, with Nigerian athletes fighting to compete with singles and Doubles events in both the categories for men and women. Aruna is ranked in the world 20th and sown in 19th place for the tournament and will lead the Nigerias campaign of the Nigerias in the Heren Herkenslagen. The 36-year-old, who wrote history in 2021 as the first African to reach the quarterfinals of the ITTF world championships, remains the strongest medal hopeful. He starts his journey in the round of 128 against Brazil vitor Ishiy on Saturday 17 May. Participate in Aruna in the men's Singles Draw his Olajide Omotayo (ranked 103rd), Mizz Adegoke (203rd) and teenage perspective Matthew Cut (207th). Omotayo is confronted with Brazil Leonardo Iiseka, Adegoke will compete against Belgium Adrien Rassenfosse, while Kuti met Samuel Kulczycki van Polen, all on Sunday May In the singles of the ladies, Nigeria is represented by world number 91, Fatimo Bello, together with Ajoke Ojomu (198th) and Hope Udoaka (301st). Bello, the highest ranked Nigerian woman, is planned for a challenging meeting against world number 22, Manika Batra of India, while Ojomu will assume it in Sally Moyland of the United States. Udoaka starts her campaign against Brazil Giulia Takahashi on 17 May. Nigeria will also compete in the doubles events, with two men's pairs, two women's savings and two registered mixed double teams. In the men's doubles, Adegoke partners Abdulbasit Abdulfatai with a combined pearl ranking (CPR) of 115, while Omotayo pairs with Kuti (CPR 124). The Womens Doubles will work Bello with Udoaka (CPR 247), and combine Ojomu with Kabirat Ayoola (CPR 705). For the mixed Doubles, Ojomu plays next to Kuti (CPR 213), and Omotayo will work together Ayoola (CPR 984). Arunas past versions, including its historic runs at the world championships and Olympic Games, set the tone for Nigerias Ambition in Doha. His victory over Timo Boll at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and his quarter -final appearance in Houston in 2021 will continue to determine the moments for African table tennis. Nigeria wants to go beyond the previous quarter-final finishes and new roads in Qatar to break, with Arunas leadership and young talents such as Kuti and Udoaka who want to challenge the global elite.

