Sports
Football Rossip: Rights, Diaz, Amorim, Friimong, Botman, The Bruyne, Antony
Pep Guardiola wants to take AC Milan -midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City, Liverpool -wing player Luis Diaz promises his future to the Reds, while Manchester United is able to retain trust with Baas Ruben Amorim.
Manchester City will focus on a summer movement for the 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijners van AC MilanThat only an offer will consider above the club record 57m. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Manchester United's hierarchy I have no immediate plans to replace Ruben Amorim as a manager. (Talksport)” external
Colombian winger Luis Diaz, 28, has promised his future Liverpool Although they are previously linked to Barcelona. (Express, via Telemundo)” external
Real Madrid have not made it yet Liverpool A formal offer to sign England, Trent Alexander-Arnold asked a week after he asked the Premier League club if the 26-year-old could play for them in the club World Cup next month. (Sky Sports)” external
Liverpool could look to replace Alexander-Arnold with Bayer Leverkusen and the Netherlands right back Jeremie Frimpong, 24, which has a release clause of 29.4 m-33.6 m (35-40 m euros). (Sky Germany – in German)” external
Newcastle Defender Sven Botman wants to stay in the club despite interest in Dutch International, 25, of Paris St-Germain. (The i)” external
Napoli have had conversations with Kevin De Bruyne's camp about registering with a free transfer when his contract proceeds with Manchester City In the summer. (Sky Switzerland – in French)” external
Atletico Madrid are set to keep conversations Manchester United more than a deal for Brazil wing player Antony, who is on loan Real betisof Juventus And Villarreal Also enthusiastic about the 25-year-old. (Football Espana)” external
Real Madrid are interested in re -signing France left back Theo Hernandez, 27, from AC MilanSix years after he left them. (Calciomercato – in Italian)” external
The transfer period is closed four hours earlier than before for the double window of this summer, where the time is set to change from 23:00 to 19:00 BST. (Mail)” external
