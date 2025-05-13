Sports
More than 160 CNMI athletes on the way to Palau Mini Games
A delegation of more than 160 members of athletes, coaches and civil servants will represent the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) at the Pacific Mini matches of 2025 in Palau.
CNMI Chef de Mission Nick Gross has confirmed the participation of Team NMI in nine out of 12 official sports.
“This will be one of the biggest CNMI delegations that we have ever sent to a mini games,” Gross said in an interview.
“It is proof of how far we got in terms of the development of athlete and how dedicated our sports federations are to ensure that we show up, compete and grow.”
The CNMI will compete in baseball, softball, athletics, swimming, triathlon, beach volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and va'a (outrigger canoe). Moreover, the CNMI will also cover a team in 3×3 basketball, which is disputed as a stand-alone FIBA qualifying match.
Of the nine, Gross expects the CNMI to do good baseball, swimming, beach volleyball and weightlifting.
“Although we look forward to fantastic versions of all our sports that are represented, we look forward to medailing in baseball, swimming (countless events), beach volleyball and weightlifting (numerous), and we also hope to pick up medals in a few other sports.”
Sport is not represented are judo, table tennis and archery because of the absence of active national federations or willingness for competition teams.
“We wanted to be in every sport, but we also have to be realistic,” said Gross.
“Without local federations to rule and train athletes in those sports all year round, we simply could not meet the standards or timelines.”
He added that efforts are going on to rebuild those federations on time for the Northern Marianas Pacific Games from 2026.
Various events in Palau will include 19 under departments, such as wrestling, swimming, triathlon, indoor volleyball and va'a. Gross welcomed the shift.
“This opens the door for our emerging athletes. It gives our youth the chance to compete on the international stage and to be tested by the battle,” he said.
For 3×3 basketball, the age window is 18 to 23 years old, because the event acts as a qualification for the Fiba Asia Cup.
“The Mini Games Council wants to see development pipelines from all countries, and this new format helps to achieve that. We adjust ourselves and in the long term it strengthens our sports programs.”
'A real team effort'
With the increase in travel costs, the sports organization of the CNMI, the Northern Marianas Sports Association, covers around 60 percent of travel and daily costs for athletes and officials.
“This would not be possible without the support of our community and the government,” said Gross.
“This is a real team effort,” said Gross. “We had parents, schools, companies and agencies performed. Now it's time for our athletes to perform and represent.”
Gross said that all schedules have almost been completed and will be submitted to the Palau Games Organizing Committee by May 15. Team NMI is expected to be particularly competitive in baseball, beach volleyball, swimming and weightlifting.
Although winning medals remains the goal, Gross said that the larger mission is to gain experience, to build a comrade and to continue to increase the international profile of the CNMI.
“We improve every games. We are more organized, more prepared and more motivated. These athletes not only represent themselves-they represent the next generation.”
The Pacific Mini matches of 2025 will be opened in Palau next month.
