Notre Dame Football Schedule, kick -off Times 2025: Texas A&M, USC, Navy Set as Home Opponents in Prime Time

Notre Dame is fresh from an impressive run to the College Football Playoff National Championship and take full advantage of the first year of the 12-team format while marching to Atlanta as the number 7 seed. While the calendar turns to the low season, all focus is now fully centered on whether the Fighting Irish will lead it in 2025.

With how coach Marcus Freeman has recruited and developed talent – Notre Dame has improved his victory in each of his three years under his guidance – Irish Projecting certainly as one of the best teams in the University Football next season. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello ranked Notre Dame No. 7 In his top 25 after the Spring.

Now we have more details about the path that Notre Dame has to take back to the late season, because the Fighting Irish recently released the kick -off times for all their home games in 2025. Given that Notre Dame is an independent, the regular season is the only chance to build an RSUM for the selection committee to consider.

With that in mind, the Irish will have many opportunities to impress a stacked home slate with many prominent opponents and prime-time collisions.

Notre Dame 2025 Home Football scheme

vs. Texas A&M (13 September; 7:30 pm et on NBC)

vs. Purdue (20 September; 3.30 pm on NBC)

vs. Boise State (October 4; 3.30 pm on NBC)

vs. NC State (11 October; 3.30 pm on Peacock)

vs. USC (October 18; 7:30 pm on NBC)

vs. Navy (November 8; 7:30 pm on NBC)

vs. Syracuse (November 22; 3:30 pm on NBC)

Some of the most impactful games of Notre Dame come within the friendly limits of the Notre Dame Stadium. After opening the year in Miami and select framework Matchup that brings his own implications after the season, Notre Dame getting a Bye before he host what a top 25 Texas A&M team should be. The Irish also have to travel to Arkansas on 27 September, but the lifting against the historic rival Purdue is sandwiched between those two sec congestions.

So in the first month of the season Notre Dame has to play two likely ranked opponents and three schools of the SEC or the Big ten. That is an excellent opportunity to stop meaningful victories and immediately ask questions about the power of the schedule-a hot-button topic when the play-off of the University Football is discussed.

The confrontation of Notre Dame against Boise State the first weekend of October is particularly interesting. The Broncos won 12 games in 2024, conquered the Mountain West Championship and earned a first round bye in the play-off of the University Football. They usually survived both transfer pendants, although they lost the all-American that Ashton Jeanty walked back to the NFL Draft And will be a group of Five Front Runner again.

In the group of five ranks, Notre Dame also organizes a naval team that won 10 games, covered by a victory against Oklahoma in the Ared Forces Bowl, in 2024. The Midshipmen Return Star Quarterback Blake Horvath, which ended the 2024 campaign with 30 total Touchdowns.

Games against USC and Syracuse also stand out later in the year as important challenges. De Oranje blew all expectations out of the water by placing a 10-3 record in their first year under Coach Fran Brown. Given the reputation of Brown as a recruiter, it is expected that Syracuse will continue to improve every year.

In general, Notre Dame must play four teams in 2025 who won at least 10 games last season and nine that qualified for the late season in some capacity, whether it is the play of the University Football or a Bowl game. All five of his away games come against Power Four opponents.

It is not an easy way back for the Irish. That first month presents a great obstacle, and the record of Notre Dame in that four-game stretch will probably determine what kind of team the Fighting Irish is in 2025.

But planning such a challenging slate comes with an advantage. Freeman's Squad should have a lot of leeway if it even navigates through the path that, with the absolute minimum, a 10-win Notre Dame team seems like a virtual lock to make the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

Notre Dame Win Total Pick, prediction

Could Notre Dame win 11 games in the regular season in 2025? Absolute. It would not be surprising at all. But the fighting Irish people were able to come across a little early in the year because they break into a new, largely inexperienced starting quarterback. If you are on the road in the season opener, a baptism of fire will be for CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey, and the salty defense of Texas A&M awaits two weeks later. If Notre Dame splits games at least, then it is in good condition for 11 wins, but it also cannot sleep against potentially heavy opponents such as BOise State, USC and Syracuse later in the year. The smart bet is currently just under the victory that oddmakers have set up, even if the Irish can surpass it.Choose:Under 10.5 (-188)