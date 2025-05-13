Matteo Berrettini is retiring and sends Casper Ruud to Rome Fourth round | ATP Tour





Rome Berrettini is retiring and sends Ruud the fourth round to Rome Ruud led their competition through a set and a break May 12, 2025 Peter Staples/ATP Tour Casper Ruud Consoles Matteo Berrettini after his decision to retire from their third round match in Rome Monday.

By ATP staff Recent Madrid champion Casper Ruud led 29th seed Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 2-0 on Monday evening in the third round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia when Berrettini retired due to an injury. In Madrid, Berrettini withdrew from his third round game against Jack Draper after a set due to a belly injury. View highlights: At the antipenultiemy point against Ruud, Berrettini showed his fast response time and produced a sensational half-volley Lob against Ruud. But on the next two points it was clear that something was wrong with the 29-year-old. At the last point of the match, he hit a forehand drop shot in the net and immediately informed referee Aurelie Tourte that he could not continue. “I feel so bad for him because this is where he comes from, his home masters 1000,” said Ruud, who signed the camera “Sorry Matteo. Feel better! “” I know he has not played because of other injuries since 2021. “I know he has worked hard to come back and now he gets a setback. I hope it is not long for him. I hope he can repair it soon and have a quick recovery. He is a great player.” More from Rome:

#Nextgenatp Mensik Ousts Marozsan, is getting closer to the Top 20 Berrettini competed for the first time since 2021 in Rome and made a good start by beating Brit Fearnnley 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the second round. The 10-time ATP Tour Titlist was competitive with the in-shape Ruud and won 79 percent of his first-way service points in the opening set according to Infosys ATP statistics to keep things in the neighborhood. But when Berrettini started to feel a physical problem, he decided to retire quickly. Ruud, the number 7 player in the PIF ATP ranking, then plays Jaume Munar for a place in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard drove 22nd seed Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-2.

