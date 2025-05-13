Lawyer accuses EM of harassing and threatening world -Junior players in Hockey Trial in London

Content advice: This article contains graphic language and details of alleged sexual attack

A lawyer who represents Dillon Dube, one of the five former members of the World Junior Hockey team of Canadas 2018 accused of sexual violence, suggested Monday that while someone hit the complainant on the buttocks during a sexual meeting in Michael McLeod's hotel room, the blow was playful.

During the cross -hearing on the age of seven witness, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was questioned by Dubes Lawyer, Lisa Carnelos, about the events of 18 and 19 June 2018.

MCLEOD, DUBE, ALEX FORENTON, Carter Hart and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of EM in McLeod's hotel room after a hockey canada event in London, Ont. McLeod is confronted with a second criminal charge due to the party in the violation. The players, who are sentenced to 10 years in prison if they are convicted, have all not guilty.

Carnelos is the fourth of the five lawyers who crossed EM about the Examine crossing and she started her time on Monday morning by suggesting that the boys were emissions and endangered and she called P — every when they had no sex with her.

De Kroon said that after an evening of drinking and dancing in a bar in the center of London, EM, who was then 20, with McLeod returned to his hotel room where they had consensual sex.

After that EM claimed that no fewer than 10 men visited the hotel room of McLeods during the evening and that they were sexually abused by some of them.

EM, who is now 27, has also testified that several men suggested that she put golf balls in her vagina and asked if she could take a whole golf club in her.

EM has testified that she has taken a “porn player” to get through the evening and said that she was crying and tried to leave the hotel room several times, but players accompanied her instead to a sheet placed on the floor.

You got Van Streek when the boys would not take you on your offers, Carnelos suggested EM on Monday.

No, I explained that the anger and the frustration I felt was because if they did nothing, I would try to leave and they would still not let me leave [the hotel room]Em responded. That's where I got angry.

Carnelos suggested that a man hit her after she asked if he would have sex with her or golf.

And in response to the young man you said it, he hit your ass in response on an occasion, “said Carnelos. It was playful and in response to the blow you immediately said, are you going to play or just play? Or words with that effect. Do it agree?

No, I disagree, Em replied.

EM has previously testified that she was drunk and felt trapped and threatened with so many men in Mcleod's hotel room. On Monday, Carnelos suggested that the room, with two double beds, was actually larger than the standard hotel room.

I felt that I was just an object testified em. Nobody spoke to me. They spoke to each other. I just felt that I was there for their entertainment … I could hear them all around me and hearing each other. I didn't know they had been demolished in small groups, it all felt the same. I just felt surrounded.

After a lunch break, Grilled Carnelos EM about a phone call and a series of text messages that she sent to her best friend in the hours and days after the alleged sexual attack. EM initially did not share the details of what reportedly happened to the hockey players.

After EM had called her boyfriend at about 5 am on June 19, 2018, her friend texted them at 5.02 am and wrote, hey ily [I love you]Everything will be fine to go home safely, get some rest & yes if you want to talk about it, text me in the morning

EM did not respond immediately to the message.

Let's put this in perspective because [name redacted] Is your best friend, Carnelos said.

I just tried to bottle and continue, I didn't want to think about it. Said em.

“I am going to imagine that if you had formed or felt in one way or another that you would have been sexually violated or attacked that night, you would have said to your best friend, the only person in the entire wide world with which you could discuss it,” said Carnelos.

After an objection from Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham, Carnelos continued to press why she did not immediately tell her friend the details about what reportedly had happened to the hockey players.

I tried not to think about it, and that was a part of how I was processing it, EM testified. I still feel that my mother is probably my best friend and that is with whom I had those conversations. I didn't really want to admit that it was sexual abuse, I didn't want to say those words, because then it would be true.

Carnelos assessed a number of other messages between EM and her friend on June 22, after ending an interview with the London police.

Just had a long butt day at the police station and then the hospital and now I have work rip so idk how sick you feel later, em text.

Holy f-kkkkkkk what happened!? Her friend responded.

Carnelos again asked why she had not told her friend the details of her alleged sexual attack.

I kept it for myself, I only tried to tackle it, witnessed em.

Emptor her friend later on June 22: Pretty sure that I was TBH and my mother will seriously contact Hella with the police and ST. The group of boys is all high on hockey players. Go figure lmao, em

Carnelos asked Em to explain why she would write that she would laugh at the situation.

I am just unbelief that not only this terrible situation has happened, but also [it’s] Even more complicated now that I know they are high-up hockey players. Em testified. It's a bit ironic. Not hilarious in the sense of the word, but only that I can't believe that. Not only that this happened, but also, they were high-up hockey players. Reporting something like that to the police, it seemed that nothing would happen to them. They don't get into trouble. What is the point? kind of thing.

Carnelos Cross-Examination came after Dan Brown, a lawyer for Foreenton, had finished interrogating EM

Brown suggested that she had been to the players who were in Mcleod's room. The lawyer also asked EM about the sexual encounter between her and forenton in the bathroom.

Brown suggested that she went into the bathroom for forenton to have sex with her. (Brown said that another witness would testify during the process) Subsequently, Brown suggested that after she was in the bathroom with Forenton, she told him that she was indifferent about the use of a condom because she was under contraception.

It could have been, she answered. I don't remember a conversation.

Brown asked Em if she remembered that she led forentons penis in her because of their size difference.

I don't remember that, she replied.

Brown then asked if EM remembered that he apologized for Furenton for her appearance because her chest had burned after she got naked.

I don't know if I shared that with him, Em replied. “I know I was burned. I don't know why I would give him that. I can't remember that I had spoken about that.

EM also testified that she had problems identifying a number of men who were involved in the sexual acts in the evening, but had a clear memory of McLeod and Forenton because of the one-on-one sexual activity she had with them.

Brown also interviewed EM about her weight the evening of the alleged incident. At the time of the incident weighed EM 138 pounds, cited by Brown according to medical data. EM has testified that she weighed 120 pounds in June 2018.

Brown suggested that she wanted the jury to believe that she was much smaller than the group of men in the hotel room.

Brown also suggested that at the end of the evening she felt contemptuous by the players because they had not offered to get her a taxi and gave her no hug.

I was not envisaged, she replied. I absolutely did not feel respected. But I didn't feel respected all night. So I'm not sure why I thought the end would be different.

Carnelos ended her cross -hearing late Monday afternoon. Julianna Greenspan, who represents Foote, will be the last lawyer of the defense who questioning EM on Tuesday.