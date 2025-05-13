Too few female players? Schools in Singapore work together to start Girls Football CCAs

SINGAPORE For three years, Gisella Soe sprinted after school to the emptiness of her housing board block, enthusiastic to play football with her neighbors.

Without formal training and no good equipment, she played purely out of love for the game.

Now a secondary 1 student at the Secondary School of Naval Base, Gisella, 12, finally wears a team jersey.

She is one of the 33 girls from four secondary schools in Yishun who came together to form a new football team, a rare tie-up that gives girls a chance at the National School Games (NSG).

Without this team, my school would not have enough girls to form a football team. Now I can get the right training, improve my football skills and get the chance to represent my school in the national competitions, said Gisella, who has her first match with the team at the NSG on May 14.

Naval Base Secondary 1 Student Gisella Soe (far right), 12, training with her teammates at the Yishun Secondary School on 10 April.St photo: Gin Tay

Every Wednesday and Friday afternoon, Gisella and seven other schoolmates go to the Yishun Secondary School for training sessions, where they are accompanied by girls from Northland Secondary and Yishun Town Secondary.

Launched in 2024, this is part of an initiative with which schools in Yishun can bundle resources such as coaches, facilities and staff, so that students have access to co-curric activities (CCAs) that may not offer their own schools.

Girls Football is currently offered as CCA at 30 primary schools and 16 secondary schools. Three primary schools Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Chongfu School and Northland Primary School and seven secondary schools have Prepare teams based on clusters in the past two years.

The Ministry of Education (Moe) said that they allow more students initiated at school to come together to pursue a common interest and forge friendships with colleagues from different schools.

In addition to girls' football, Moe added that some schools started on cluster -based teams for other CCAs such as InfoComm clubs and robotics, and boy's table tennis.

Group photo of a combined girl football team of four schools Yishun Secondary, Yishun Town Secondary, Northland Secondary and Naval Base Secondaryat Yishun Secondary School on April 9.St photo: Gin Tay

Mr Aidil Idris, Yishun Secondary Schools CCA Head, said: Sports breakdown boundaries. By coming together from different schools to form this team, the girls become friends with teammates they would never meet otherwise.

But in the beginning, binding was not easy.

They came from different schools, had different skill levels and first kept their own cliques, said Mr. Mohammad Haris Sumri, the teams of the teams.

A football coach for 16 years, he too had to adapt to leading a girls' team his first time this did.

Head coach Mohammad Haris Sumri who speaks with the team, which includes girls from four schools.St photo: Gin Tay

To break the ice, the schools organized various trips for the team, including Go-Karting and a visit to an Escape room.

Northland Secondary Student Champaigne Oh, 13, said these trips helped the girls to gel as a team.

Champaigne Oh (right), 13, Van Northland Secondary School Training with her teammates at Yishun Secondary School on 10 April.St photo: Gin Tay

During the training it is a serious session. But during the trips we become ourselves and we have fun. And that really helped us get closer and get to know each other better, she said.

For almost three years, the Yishun Secondary School -Student Nayli Eiranyysa, 12, was the only girl playing among boys when she was a local football academy for children and youth in the primary school in the Flair Football Academy.

She was finally allowed to train with girls after she was a talent-spotted and was offered a place in the National Development Centers Under-15 Female Squad. She also joined the cluster-based Girls Football CCA offered by her school.

Yishun Secondary 1 student Nayli Eiranyysa, 12, training with her teammates on 10 April.St photo: Gin Tay

Said Nayli: As the only girl in an all-boys team, I felt like a stranger. Now that I play in a girls' team, I feel more included, and I can be myself more.

She added that the All-girls team allows more of them to learn free football skills at school, compared to a member of football academies who are expensive and mainly for boys.

Another girl's football CCA team nicknamed BMW was formed by Boon Lay Secondary, methodist Girls School and Westwood Secondaryin 2023. They train twice a week at Westwood Secondary.

Team BMW during a training session on Westwood Secondary.St photo: from Sor Luan

T Hough only two years old, t His mixed schools B-division team has performed well in the NSG against other more established girls' football teams.

The team was second in the top division of the NSG for girls' football, after he was defeated by ruling champions Meridian Secondaryon May 9 In the Stadium Stadium .

Tessa Chang, 15, Team BMWS -Midfender of Methodist Girls School, Said, although she had little experience with football before she came to this team, her love for the sport has grown because of the friends she made.

Now it has become something we want to show people that we can play good football, nice football, she added.

Mrs. Pamela Kong, 34, one of Team BMW's two female coaches and a former national player, said she had only picked up football in Junior College (JC). The team is also trained by three other Male coaches.

She hopes that more girls have access to the sport at a younger age.

Many of us started at JC, and that is when you are already 17. It's a bit late … so if you want a larger pool of talent, we really have to expand these kinds of cluster initiatives, said Mrs. Kong.

She added that there is a growing interest in women's football in Singapore.

Tessa Chang of methodist Girls School (left) and Nur Anaqah Firlyana from Westwood Secondary School Training under coach Pamela Kong. St photo: from Sor Luan

More than 2,100 fans came to the Bishan Stadium on April 4 to see how the Womens Premier League All-Stars was run by the Football Association of Singapore on Brisbane Roar, an Australian professional football club.

Mrs. Kong said the crowd of size was on the same footing with those in national competitions.

This is the first time that I see so much media attention for a women's football event, she said.

(From the left) Nurul Jannah Alyssa, 15, from Boon Lay Secondary School, Jo Claire Mok, 16, and Tessa Chang, 15, both from methodist Girls School, Surah Raudah, 15, by Boon Lay Secondary School, and Nur Anaqah Firmlyana.St photo: from Sor Luan

When Team BMW was founded two years ago, had less than a handful of its members earlier football training or experience. But the girls quickly understood concepts and instructions, said Mrs. Kong.

We are able to achieve something from nothing … And football is where you can make friends for life.

Elisa Tushara is a correspondent at The Straits Times, specialized in the educational landscape of Singapores.

Correction Note: This story has been edited for clarity.

