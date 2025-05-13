Those who choose to play in IPL: The message of Cricket Australia for Starc, Cummins, Head Netevised Fixture announced





Cricket Australia (CA) put the ball at the court of the players and promised them to support them in their decision to return to India to participate in the final phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is planned to resume on Saturday 17 May, the stakes between India and Pakistan. The competition was stopped on 9 May for a week because of the escalating tensions between the nuclear arming neighbors, so that many Australian players, coaches and commentators turn home. After the BCCI announced a revised schedule of the IPL on Monday evening, the Australian internationals must decide whether they return to India, weighing up personal safety, professional obligations and upcoming international competitions, Ca said in a statement released on Tuesday (13 May). Sunrisers Hyderabad's Captain Pat Cummins, on the right, celebrates with teammate Travis Head. (AP) “Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions to return to India or not. Team management will go through the preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. We maintain communication with the Australian government and Safe,” said Ca.. The IPL suspension came in the middle of a fleeting situation, with a remarkable break during a match between Ricky Pontings Punjab Kings and Mitch Starcs Delhi Capitals on 8 May in Dharamsala, put in the first innings while airfalls echo in the neighborhood. The tournament will restart with a collision between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, one of the six locations that organize the remaining 13 group stage competitions. The REART IPL -FINAL is set on 3 June, only eight days before the World Test Championship of Australia (WTC) against South Africa on Lords on 11 June. Several Australians are at a crossroads. The most important WTC team members, including Pat Cummins, Travis Head (SRH), Josh Inglis (PBKS), Mitch Marsh and Mitch Starc (DC), are involved in the IPL. Cummins and Heads Sunrisers Hyderabad are without PlayOFF, despite three remaining competitions, while Inglis Punjab, Starcs Delhi and Marshs Lucknow Super Giants are still in the race. Josh Hazlewood, who plays for RCB, recovers from a shoulder injury, but is expected to be fit for the WTC final. Apart from the WTC probably, are the other Australian stars involved in this year Nathan Ellis (CSK), Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC), Spencer Johnson (KKR), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Aaron Bartett and Timier, Timier,, Timier,, Timier,, Timier,, Timier,, Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier,, Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier Bartett and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier, and Timier Bartett), Timon, Timon), Timier Bartett (PBIERIIT) (PBIERIIT) (PBIERIIT), Timonlett), Timonlett Zampa (SRH). Prominent Australian coaches and commentators are also affected. Luckknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer, Punjab assistant Brad Haddin, Chennai Batting coach Mike Hussey, and broadcasters Matthew Hayden and Mel Jones are confronted with decisions about return. Ponting and Haddin reportedly stayed in India during the suspension. In the meantime, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), including the Australian David Warner, is expected to announce his restart soon. However, it is unlikely that many overseas PSL players will return because of the planning of conflicts and other obligations. The tensions of India-Pakistan, fueled by a fatal attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 Indian tourists were killed, continued to throw a shadow over both tournaments.

