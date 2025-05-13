Sports
USC, Lincoln Riley Recruitment Prognoses College Football Resurgence
How coaches salaries and the NIL Bill influence the university football
Then Wolken breaks down the annual compensation package of the University Football Coaches to discuss salaries and how the Nulk account influences them.
Sports pulse
It is the most overlooked story of the University Football outside of season, hidden under the never -ending Drone van Loon for Spel and the transfer portal and even more legal gymnastics.
Lincoln Riley may have finally picked it up at South California. Or at least, he is on his way to the road.
The same path that Pete Carroll used to Trojan horses In a sample from 2000, awakening years of under -performance with a proven formula.
Recruit elite players, develop elite players.
Win championships.
The fact that USC has The recruitment class of Nations No. 1 In the 247Sports, composite is on its way to the critical summer months one thing. That Riley has done without considerable success and to be honest, more underperforming can no good news for coaches and general managers throughout the nation who know what can be if the Trojans roll.
Because it's not now. But still, anyway.
Riley is 15-13 in his last 28 games on one of the top five jobs in the University Football. The university is still hooking up for a buy-out the size of Jimbo Fisher, so he doesn't go anywhere.
But there is something about the way in which last season ended, how a physical bowl wins on Texas A&M won the Trojan horses over sec heavyweights to start the season (LSU) and end it.
How that explanation subsequently matches the offseason recruitment of the momentum for 2025 and 2026. How that momentum, and organic construction through recruitment of high school and the game of Quarterback Jayden Maiava at the end of last season, Riley had low hanging fruit passed on.
Restrained again:Texas leads Football College NCAA 1-136 after the spring
The best of the best:Our ranking of the top 25 coaches of the college -football
Tennessee Transfer Nico Iamaleava was available last month, and USC did not jump. Had pain didn't need it, it didn't want.
The Riley from three years ago, desperate to run the selection as he could and find a quick solution, would have thrown money in Iamaleava. Now he doubles Maiava, and a group of players of the second and third -year students that he and his staff have recruited and developed who started to find it.
It is now a team together, Riley said last month. Let's place things right for these guys because they want to be great. They want to be coached hard, they want to be pushed.
Above all, that could be the determining moment of Rileys three uneven seasons at USC. Not the empty calories of Caleb Williams Heisman Trophy season in 2022, but a real, tangible moment of growth.
A reason for the university to feel better about his $ 120 million investment in a head coach (including an estimated buy-out of $ 15-20 million from former coach Clay Helton), to see what could be after two ugly seasons of what that is not.
To see through six losses in 2024, and to understand that four were with a combined 12 points and were five games.
Nothing is easy on the USC task. Carroll and his charisma, and the way his personality and atmosphere fit in Los Angeles such as those cool summer evenings in Chavez Ravine, made it hip again. Made de Trojan horses must see in a city where everyone and everyone fights for oxygen.
You cannot expect that you have a lifelong Texaan the experience in the work and think that there will be no transition. It is far away from the city of Muleshoe (population, 5,000) in West -Texas, much less Norman, Oklahoma, to fashionable late in LA
Make no mistake, 15-13 in the last 28 games is not good. In fact, are it dangerously close to the world of have we made a mistake?
USC does not pay a wicked amount of money to Riley and his staff, and commits a ridiculous amount of zero funds for the schedulebuild, to lose to the Minnesotas and Marylands of the World.
Riley loves this team and its makeup, loves the way it practices and prepares. But to get USC back to must-see, he now has to win enough to prove that the program is closer to reaching the now rare but unmistakable process.
Recruit elite players, develop elite players. Win championships.
The recruitment class 2026 is far in front of the field and USC is still high on the list for six of the top 25 players in the 247Sports Composite.
The increase in the momentum is quietly building, lost in the sea of change in sport.
Now there seems to be a real band with these guys who are fun to see, Riley said.
If Riley has really discovered it, USC will eventually be a problem for everyone.
Matt Hayes is the Senior National College Football Writer for USA Today Sports Network. Follow him on X @Mathayescfb.
