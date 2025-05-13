Clemson, SC de No. 4 University of North Georgia (UNG) Women's Tennis Team opened the NCAA Southeast Regional from 2025 with a 4-0 win over no. 29 Georgia College on the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility in Clemson, SC

The second placed Nighthawks have now continued to the round of 32 in eight straight postease. With the victory over the seventh placed Bobcats, Ung will be confronted with third placed and no. 9 Columbus State (CSU) with a chance to take his ticket to the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship for the second consecutive season.

Monday's victory took place on the Campus of Clemson University of the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility after the Clemson Gracieus team had offered the use of their facility to prevent bad weather in the Dahlonega area.

The Nighthawks opened Monday's game with a double victory to get an early 1-0 lead.

Junioremily Bush and Freshmann Goerdominated the #2 Doubles match for a 6-1 win and opened the door for Seniorashley Moinardand Freshmanvasilissa Kupriyanovato Clinch the Doubles with their own 6-1 victory.

The game went on singles and it didn't take long before Ung made another point securely.

Kupriyanova rolled past her opponent for a 6-1, 6-1 Triumph and the 11th singles victory of her first-year season.

Subsequently, senior and intercollegiate tennis club (ITA) ladies singles nr. 2annikovamade more program history in the #1 singles competition.

Linnikova ran past Chiara Santoro in 6-2, 6-1 victory and marked her 22nd singles victory this year. The resident of Irkutsk, Russia is now 22-0 this season and connects the record for the most singles victories in a year she brought last season with a 22-4 individual record.

Linnikova has now won 60 singles matches at Ung. Earlier this season she surpassed the record of the program of all time programs. She has a stunning 60-6 record in singles competitions in a Nighthawk uniform.

After the victory in #1 singles, Ung 3-0 was ahead in the game and one victory removed from progress to the next round.

Seniorcarolina Travelus the Nighthawks on to the Tour of 32 with her eighth singles victory of the season in a 6-2, 6-2 fashion above Natalie Kirka.

Travel and Ung will now prepare themselves to be confronted with Peach Belt Conference Rival CSU in the round of 32 on Tuesday 13 May at 11 am The Nighthawks are 2-0 against the Cougars this year with a few exciting 4-3 victories.

Clemson, SC The ninth arranged Columbus State University Women's Tennis Team made quick work of no. 42 Read-Mcrae College, rolling to a 4-0 Sweep on Monday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional in the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility, SC

Columbus State (16-6) jumped out to an early lead on the Bobcats (18-6) with a clean sweep in doubles. The coupling ofisadora oliveiraanandlaurra pesickovadomineed two with a 6-1 victory to open. Annie Adamsandmajra Djokicnotch achieved a 6-3 victory over Hof Drie and Nikoline Gullacksenandmariana Ramirezfinished with a 6-2 victory at the top for the 1-0 lead.

The Lady Cougars continued their dominance in Singles promotion and only need three games to secure the team win. Sofia Lauretted de Weeks with a fast 6-0, 6-3 Route about Anita Ivanova on the fourth rule of Singles for the two-point edge. Oliveira increased the CSU benefit to 3-0 in fifth place and Alexa Mazzei fell 6-2, 6-2. Pesickova took the game in third position and used Lina Ngassi Saqout in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

With the game, the game was stopped on courts one, two and six.

Next up

Winston-Salem, NC-De No. 8 (ITA Division II Top 25) Flagler College Tennis Team defeated No. 19 Wingate University with 4-0 tonight at the Wake Forest University Indoorortis Center in an NCAA Division II Provisional Tennis Competition for Women.

Flagler improved to 20-5 in general. This is the second encounter between the saints and bulldogs this season. During the ITA Indoor Championship, the Saints then no. 8 Bulldogs, 4-2. Wingateclosed their season with a record of 17-6. Tomorrow the Saints will play at no. 6 Catawba College

The saints took a hard -fought double point to give themselves an early lead. No. 3-Rankeddana Heimenandanastasia Nikolovatook The first victory of the day against Chloe Kosmrlj and Daniela Kotara, 6-3. A loss in court three has set up a tense match between Laura Jipescuandadadela LataloAfailst Suzuka Sambyakugari and Claudia Vallejos. In a tiebreak of 6-6, the saints had fallen 5-3, but made a crucial rally of four points to win the set with 7-6 (7-5).

The saints remained dominant in singles. No. 40anastasia nikolovatook the first victory against Castillo Fernanda 6-1 and 6-2.RYKA KRUTFOLLOWED immediately afterwards and took her match against Vallejos 6-2 and 6-1. The sealing match came from No. 8 Heimen against Kosmrlj, 7-5 and 6-3.

Prior to the interruption, Sofia Balserawon her first set with 6-1 and led 1-0 in Set Two against Gigi Hinson. Jipescu was 4-1 against Mariia Bobrovska and Latalova was in the third set of her match against Sambyakugari.