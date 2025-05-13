



Hawaii Island achieved a rare performance on Maui in the Island Insurance/HHSAA Tennis Championships on Saturday. Bryan Assi from Hilo High and Kiora Kunimoto of WaaAkea prevailed in the Royal Lahaina tennis courts while the Big Island hit the Boys and Girls State Singles Championships for the first time, because individuals were honored from 1962. A single neighboring island of the boys and girls fought the boys and girls. It marked the first HHSAA Championship Final Event in Lahaina since the forest fires in 8 August 2023 destroyed a large part of the historic city and killed more than 100 people. (Lahainaluna High has organized the first round State Football Playoff competitions for the past two years.) [Note: See below for more photos from the HHSAA tennis championships in Lahiana.] Assi, the best seed, Punahous defeated third placed Brandon Ramos in the Boys Singles Championship, 6-1, 6-1. It was the seventh time that a boy's player from a Biif school won the Singles -Kroon, and only since Ryo Minakata of Hawaii Prep prevailed in 2019. Waaiakeas Kunimoto defeated Roosevelt's second placed Mami Daysog in the final, 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, to become the third girls' championship of all time of the Big Island. The latter was Sayo Tsukumoto of Kealakehe in 2010. Since 2010, the Kiora Kunimoto High became the first singles champion of the Girls Singles from the Big Island and the third time. (Photo thanks to HHSAA/Mike Gearen) Punahou wiped the boys' and girl team titles and double championships. It was the buffan extinguishing fourth straight boys' team title and 21star Straight State Girls title. Iolani became second on the boys' side and Waaiakea for the girls. Punahou owns 52 of 66 Boys team titles of all time and 49 of 66 girls' titles. Ikaika Jowe has coached the Buffanblu to the last four team titles, while Jason Oliver helped the last five for the girls. The best -placed Tanner IgE and Koji Ho van Punahou defeated the Iolani third -placed duo of Sid Srinivasan and Carter Beppu for the title of the boys' doubles. IG became the first boy's player in state history who completed the career -Doubles Slam, after working with Tsubasa Okada last year and Alexander Doane last year. Two girl players have reached the career -Doubles Slam: Lahainalunas Karen Felicilda from 1984 to 87 and Kamhamehas Kim Kaloi from 2000 to 03. Mia Tom and Sophia Howell van Punahou defeated the second placed second placed Sola Bando and Annika Nishida van Waiakea, 6-2, 7-6 (4) for the title of the Girls Doubles. Tom and Howell also completed Waaiakeas top-ranking duo, Jada Igawa and Kaiya Ideta in the semi-final. In Doubles, Punahou won four right on the boys' side and two straight on the girls. Ikaika Jobe led the Punahou Boys tennis team to a fourth consecutive team title. (Photo thanks to HHSAA/Mike Gearen) Jason Oliver has coached the Punahou girls to five straight team titles. (Photo thanks to HHSAA/Mike Gearen) Brian Mcinnis Handles the Sports Scene of the United States for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at Brian.mcinnis@charter.com.

