While Bayern Munich wins the Bundesliga, I thought, Muller_era Aka Swaz, the right time to dive in why and how I started supporting Bayern Munich. This is a long reading, so beware.

Background

I only started to follow Bayern five years ago. I know, huge exhibitions.

As a girl that grew up in South India, I hardly had any exposure to football. Dad and grandpa looked at cricket and since I grew up playing tennis, I watched tennis. Until 2018 I was otherwise uninterested in sport, especially aimed at my academics and my music.

Because I was familiar with the events of the 2014 World Cup, I was determined to follow in 2018 and sincerely view the games. Hide my phone under my desk during teaching hours and updating the boys around me over the score while the wrong statements of each players' name became a daily activity.

Maybe I chose the wrong time to view Germany. A series of unfortunate versions led to their inevitable exit from the tournament. But Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mller became familiar names that I would find again years later when I accidentally came into contact with Bayern in 2019/20.

My best friend was one Real Madrid fan who was absolutely fond of a Norwegian striker of Borussia Dortmund. To find out what the hype was about, I coordinated in the Bundesliga stream. Erling Haaland and the company don't have much impression on me. Immediately afterwards I happened to see a certain team in red with the players I was known the team. Neuer and his superman-like rescues were a treat to watch and I was mesmerized by Robert Lewandowski. But in the midst of everything, a man anchored the team and led the ship Thomas Mller. Dissatisfied with just 90 minutes, I went back. And again. And again. And before I knew it, I was in love with Bayern Munich.

Covid-19-Pandemie

Only a few days after my final exams of the 10th grade were over, the pandemic started. Games came to a halt during my exams. I started remotely on the 11th grade in a new school. At the moment I felt that I had very little to do, especially because I went to the online school and also because after 10th grade, most Indian students have the need to treat the 11th grade as a honeymoon.

As soon as the Bundesliga was started again in mid -May, Bayern became a full -time obsession. Following every game on my phone, while I was still completely clueless, became a weekly activity. The only thing I knew was that there would be 11 men in red, and Id cheer every time they got the ball.

My family was not aware of my relationship with football. What is accompanied by being a teenager is the classic feelings of incorrectly understood and suppressed by someone's family. I was sure that my mother would be shocked by the all-nighters. Even with the Pandemie, however, everyone had their own things to do. My mother trusted me to take care of myself, although I have done a less than ideal work in it. Poor woman.

Interesting enough are the same family for whom I hide and prescribe my football interests, now my greatest cheerleaders. On match days I casually go to the living room ma, tonight, Bayern game, read my article.

Look dedicated The red Playing in empty stadiums and shouting as loudly as Radio Mller from my room became my life. The team won the Bundesliga on 27 June, with an emphatic 4-0 win against VFL Wolfsburg and I was on Cloud Nine.

Then the Champions League Restarted and reinforced Bavarian fanaticism by a million times. I waited impatiently for the games to restart, after I had spent the whole of July with again watching old games and learn as much as possible about Bayern as I could. Bayern won the DFB-Pokal against Bayer Leverkusen, but I only heard of the existence of Pokals after they won it.

In August the Bavarians returned to Chelsea, which they had previously confronted in the first leg in February. Did I know something about Chelsea? No. Did I definitely despise them and did I want their total destruction at pitch? 100%. Did Bayern done it? Yes, as 7-1 on aggregate was considered destruction.

The Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15. Midnight of the 14th I grabbed a large bag of laying, begged my brother to view Bayern with me and sat with his laptop for what I now know as an unforgettable evening. Bayern was confronted FC Barcelona In Lisbon for the famous 8-2 victory.

The happiest person who week was a 15-year-old Bayern fanatic who had never seen anything like that. The Bavarians continued a 3-0 win against Lyon on August 19 and the victory of the Champions League on August 23 against Paris Saint Germain, making me the largest Thomas Mller fanatic in southern India.

Hansi Flicks Sexuple was perhaps the best time that I could have become a Bayern fan. And I was ready to fight the accusations of Glorie Hunter.

Navigate for the first time through anger, tears and frustration

2020/21 was a difficult season. Bayern won the competition but was beaten from the DFB Pokal. At this point my family had learned that I was watching football. I got my very first football and Bayern Jersey for my birthday, on the same day Bayern FC beat FC 3-0.

Then we stood opposite Holstein Kiel in January. I still remember lively that night. Tears flowed over my face, the absolute burning hatred I felt for Kiel and a mix of emotions that I just didn't know how to process.

But I was quickly pacified that Bayern explicitly won against Lazio and usually did well in the Bundesliga. In April again I was disappointed that a Half-Beenbladen Bayern team sustained and lost to PSG. At this point I had started to understand that following a team was the best and worse to deal with Grace. I had become active on Twitter, fighting about the sport and learning about the history of sport.

You have to understand, I had watched a certain black and blue Italian team at the same time. I often get a lot of hatred to follow Inter Milan But this team had also formed my life.

Bayern Munich and my mental health

In the meantime I started the 12th grade. Something I have often not talked about is how difficult this year was personal. I was preparing for the entrance exam of the medical school that I would take in 2022. My mental health achieved the worst possible state. Yet it was the expectation of looking at Bayern, Inter, Union Berlin, West Ham United, Atlanta UnitedAnd several other teams that I started to follow that held me together. It hardly kept me alive, which in itself was an achievement. I am grateful to the sport forever and Thomas Mller for somehow introducing the hope that everything would be fine.

On Twitter I placed threads about Bayern and made wallpaper operations, one of which was loved by Jamal Musiala itself! After leaving Twitter in July 2021 for countless reasons, I became an active member at BFW. I read religious messages and later started to contribute to the fan posts section. My first fan post ever about the MLLER MAFIA that I had typed entirely on my phone was given a rare level of involvement in the fan posts section.

This was just a few days after my 17th birthday. After a few fan posts I was encouraged by Ineednoname (Innn) to apply. The application required two pieces, but I sent three to prove myself. After all, for the following reasons I was constantly fired from colleague football fans:

Following Bayern Munich (I was a glory hunter and I chose to follow an apparently irrelevant team from a Farmers League)

If you are a girl, are you a girl? Explain the offside rule, do you even know how the sport works?, What do you follow the sport because you think Lewandowski hot, right?

I have always felt the need to prove myself, and in football it was strengthened by a billion times. I didn't write because I thought I was a phenomenal writer or extremely well informed in football, but because it felt like the best outlet for my thoughts and feelings. Whatever I felt, paper was prepared without taking judgments. I often joke about my bad vocabulary, even though I was a writer, but writing was never about the language. It was about the club that I had fallen in love with in just a few days. Bayern remained constant in my life at any time.

To date, I am grateful for the acceptance in BFW. I can't thank my bosses and colleagues enough. But you, my best reader, are the real hero. Thank you for listening to my no idea and making a beginner, I feel heard.

The story does not end here. Stay informed by part 2.