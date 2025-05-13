The American tennis player Peyton Stearns won a huge victory over the Italian open on Monday – but it came for a prize when she fell ill after the game.

Stearns survived Naomi Osaka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) in a two-hour marathon of 42 minutes from a match in the sunny Rome.

But after winning the victory to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament, Stearns immediately brought to the side of the court.

The 23-year-old, who had been seen by the end of the game, also threw Tiebreak before the third set.

“I think in the tiebreak I just tried not to surrender in the middle of the court,” she said afterwards in an interview on the field.

“I didn't feel the best. But I dug so deeply. I don't think I dug so deep into a while. '

Stearns then withdrew from her planned double match next to Russian-Australiandaria Kasatkina,With reference to gastrointestinal disease.

That disease seems to be a constant issue for the American, as they referred to it in February.

'Don't see to have a GI disease and play 2 games in a day, not a good combination,' writtenLying on the floor with a photo of her.

However, she seems to be in a good mood after her victory on Monday, because she actually posted the video of her vomiting, along with a dog emoji and brick emoji.

The loss of Monday will be difficult to swallow for Osaka, who led 4-2 in the tiebreak before he finally dropped the game.

In the meantime, Stearns has now made a WTA 1000 quarter final for the second time.

She will be confronted with Danielle Collins or Elina Svitolina in her next game.

The 23-year-old Stearns, the World No. 42, has wasted little time on her stamp in tennis after winning a National Championship in Texas.

Since Stearns Pro will be in 2022, Stearns has put together a 9-8 record at Grand Slams, including a career-best run to the US Open Fourth Round in 2023.

Stearns made the third round of the French Open and US Open last year.

Apart from beating four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, Stearns also achieved an impressive victory earlier when they are world no. 6 and colleague -American Madison Keys.