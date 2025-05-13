IIHF – Austrian Downs Slovakia

It was a battle for the full 60, but in the end it was the Austrian national anthem that was played after a penalty shootout after their 3-2 victory over Slovakia.

Marco Kasper scored one and added an assist and David Kickert made 30 saves for Austria. Peter Schneider scored the game winner in the shootout. Samuel Honzek and Matus Sukel scored in regulation time for Slovakia.



Austria came to their third match of the tournament with zero points, but with great confidence after their matches against Finland and Sweden. Slovakia, on the other hand, wanted to build on yesterday's victory over Slovenia.

This time Austria even got points, albeit only two.

“We got the bounces today. It was a good victory, the first. We played the first two games very well. We just have to do more of the same, one game here at the same time,” said Brian Lebler of Austria.

In the first period it was Austria that more had in their step in the spring, and they wore the game for the most part of the period. Dominique Heinrich had a big chance for a few minutes, but he missed an open net. The Austrians regrouped, Marco Kasper found Bernd Wolf on the left, Wolf wore the puck in the Slovak zone, went around a diving slovak defender and found Schneider in the lock and the great defender timed him to make it 1-0 at 7.33.

A few minutes later Schneider Kasper found on the Blueline. He stepped into the zone and even surrounded by three slovaks, he succeeded in one way or another to keep the puck with him and he was only with Hlavaj. The Slovak goalkeeper Ma the a big poke check, but missed the puck, and Kasper had an easy job to make the puck in an empty net while he flew through the air at 11.22.

“Austria was so much better in the first period, but we came back, and we are happy that we could take it over time. Shootouts are difficult and they were better today,” said Slovakia's Pavol Regenda. “It's a long tournament, we will just concentrate on the next game.”

The second period was a mirror image of the first in which Austria exceeds Slovakia 11-6. Now it was Slovakia who was sitting in the driver's chair and eventually Austria exceeded 12-5.

Early in the second period there was a scrum in the Austria zone and when the puck came loose, an Austrian defender tried to erase the Puck, but instead sent it straight to Samuel Honzek's tape. He had a lot of time to see where he could shoot at the Puck, and he sent him up and beat Kickert on the glove side to make a game of one goal at 6.15 am.

The Slovaks were not ready. Halfway through the third, Matus Sukel came flying over the right wing and forced a shot that sent an Austrian defender to one knee. Instead, Sukel passed the puck to Samuel Tajac in the corner and drove to the net. Tajac immediately gave the puck back to Sukel, who patiently waited for Kickert to make a movement and then fired the Puck -above plank to bind the game to 10.53.

The battle went through overtime, all the way to the last faceoff in the Zone of Slovakia with six seconds. Kasper even shot one last shot, but Hlavaj stood for a long time.

Austria won the shootout 2-1, with Schneider scored the decisive goal as the last Austrian shooter.