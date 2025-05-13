Premier Division Champion must be crowned





May 13, 2025 | Wilf Reeve Photocredit: Michael Loves It all comes down to this. Two teams at the top of the Premier Division, unable to be separated after nine rounds of luminaires. Brighton is in the first place thanks to a superior set ratio, but that will make no difference this weekend. It is the easiest comparison for all players, win the game and win the competition. In what will be a sparkling final for the season, Ormesby Brighton organizes in the competition decision. Emphasis can be used to describe the Brighten route so far. Let only nine sets fall throughout the season, they are only defeated by opponents this weekend. They have recorded four 7-0 wins that trust only six players during the campaign. But for a big upset, Ormesby looked at a perfect season. Their defeat against North Ayrshire was one of the shocks of the season, if not in the history of the competition. But as real title candidates, they immediately bounced back and made sure that the competition would be decided on the last day. They know that replicating the 4-3 victory they managed against Brighton in November, they will see a better than last year and eliminate the trophy. It will be a match that you don't want to miss, and you can watch every second On the YouTube channel of Ormesby. Away from the Title Decree Batts and North Ayrshire will end their seasons at a peak. Batts threatened to challenge a top two place, but were unable to take on a real challenge after the fall of both Brighton and Ormesby. The third place of them is this season, and they will want to go out with a sixth victory of the campaign. North Ayrshires season will be remembered because of their remarkable victory over Ormesby. They have shown signs that they have the potential to finish higher than fourth, but have lost the entire season at a few important moments. They have to win on Saturday to ensure that they don't give Fusion a chance to jump in the last rankings. Drumchapel Glasgow and Fusion will end their season on 31 May with a Her arrest last fixture. The hosts will be looking for the second victory of the season, while Fusion will have a eyes in fourth place if North Ayrshire would lose this weekend. Fixtures Saturday 17 May Batts V North Ayrshire – 13:30 Ormesby V Brighton – 14:00 Saturday 31 May Drumchapel Glasgow V Fusion – 15:00

